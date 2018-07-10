Delicia Cordon, LeSean McCoy’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend is Instagram model and fashion designer Delicia Cordon. The couple has been dating since 2016. On July 10, Cordon’s friend posted a photo to Instagram showing Cordon, 34, with a bloodied face lying on what looks like a hospital bed. The friend alleged that Cordon had been beaten by LeSean McCoy. In a statement, Buffalo Bills star McCoy denied the allegations saying they were “totally baseless and offensive.” McCoy says that he has no contact with Cordon in months. The couple has a child together, according to TMZ.

The Instagram post accused McCoy of taking performance enhancing drugs, abusing his children and of abusing his dog. The post says that McCoy is “THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL.” McCoy countered with, “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.” TMZ reports that EMT responded to a home on Cordon’s block, the site doesn’t say when this occurred. Cordon’s friend said that the alleged abuse occurred on July 10. The Bills said that they have been made aware of the incident, reports ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Posts from Cordon’s Instagram page show her in London in the days leading up to the abuse allegation. Cordon’s friend, Mia Boykin, said that the pair returned home on July 9. The day before the abuse photo was posted online.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In 2017, She Accused McCoy of Cheating on Her With a Hooker

#deliciacordon catches boyfriend #leseanmccoy of the buffalo bills cheating with an escort pic.twitter.com/wc00ET3zlh — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 2, 2017

In a now-deleted tweet from July 2017, Cordon wrote on Twitter, “Just caught my man up with an escort. lil dick problems.” She added, “Hoe get your money.” TMZ reports that McCoy is in the process of suing Cordon to try and gain back control of his home. That report adds that the pair were due in court on July 10.

On May 1, Cordon wrote on her Facebook page, “Nothing more attractive then a real man that’s a real father! I see that in my Man who takes care of my children.”

2. Cordon Has 2 Kids With Michael Vick’s Brother Marcus

Cordon formerly dated and has two children with Michael Vick’s brother, Marcus. Marcus Vick played briefly in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins. The couple began dating in 2007. Cordon said in a 2011 interview, “I knew of Marcus from us both being from the same area code but I actually met him when I moved to Miami & he lived there while playing on the Dolphins. I would always see him out & about. He would always try to get my # but I would never give it to him lol! I finally gave him my AIM (Back in the A.I.M days lol) We were best friends at first, just mad cool. Marcus was nothing like the media made him out to be. So then one thing led to another & I knew it was meant!”

In June 2008, the Virginian-Pilot reported that Vick and Cordon had been arrested in Norfolk. The report says that Vick and Cordon were found to be fighting in a car in Norfolk at around 2 a.m. When a cop approached the couple, Vick sped off before pulling over shortly afterwards. Vick was arrested on DUI charges and driving on a suspended license. Cordon was charged with public drunkenness. The article says that Cordon was released on her own recognizance.

Cordon said in a 2011 interview that things were hard for the couple financially when she got pregnant and Vick got released by the Dolphins. Cordon says they recovered saying, “I had the baby and we both went out there and made s*** happen. Like we are a real power couple, people have no idea.”

3. Cordon Has Amassed Over 500,000 Followers on Instagram

According to her Instagram page, Cordon has amassed over 500,000 Instagram followers. On that page, Cordon refers to herself as a fashion designer. Cordon told Vibe in 2013 that she launched her fashion line in 2011. Cordon said, “My line is almost 2 years old. I originally did the modeling thing and then I realized that I really loved fashion and then I did the fashion thing. I went to the Atlanta Institute of Art and decided that’s what I wanted to do.” Cordon said she first made her clothes for curvier women between the ages of 18 and 35.

Cordon’s website refers to her as a “custom designer dedicated to delivering fashion forward styles!” The about section of the website adds, “My goal is to make women stand out in front of a whole crowd, to be an automatic eye catcher where ever she goes!” During her Vibe interview, Cordon said about the fashion industry, “Some people are in it just for the financial gain and that’s cool, but if you’re passionate just stick with it and grind it out and the sky is the limit.”

4. Cordon Has Appeared in Music Videos With Kanye West, Pharrell & John Legend

Cordon was profiled by XXL Magazine in 2007. Cordon told the magazine that she had appeared in music videos for Pharrell, Twista and John legend. Cordon was being profiled for the magazine’s “Eye Candy” feature. According to her IMDb page, Cordon has appeared in the movies, ATA Model Splash, Days of Wrath and Ladies Nigh Out. All of those appearances occurred between 2007 and 2008.

5. Cordon Says Her Heritage Is ‘Italian & Black’

In a 2011 interview, Cordon went into her background saying that she is of black and Italian heritage. Cordon says on her Facebook page that she is from Norfolk, Virginia. Cordon said she moved to Miami when she was 22 years old and found work modeling and hosting events.