Baker Mayfield Fantasy: Should You Pick up the Browns Quarterback?

The Cleveland Browns had a horrible first half in a primetime matchup with the New York Jets in Week 3, and a large reason was due to the struggles of quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Unfortunately, the team’s starter suffered a concussion late in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. This meant Cleveland’s No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield would lead the offense for the remainder of Thursday Night Football.

Through nearly the first two quarters, Taylor completed just 4-of-14 passes for 19 yards and was sacked three times. He rushed for 22 yards as well, but the Browns failed to score a single point prior before the injury. Mayfield took over with around two minutes remaining in the first half, and the rookie completed 3-of-4 passes for 47 yards and led the Browns to their first points of the night.

With Cleveland winless at the time this story is being written, there’s a real chance Mayfield could push to take the starting job from Taylor. If that proves to be the case, the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has the upside to be worth adding for fantasy football players in very specific leagues.

Fantasy Expectations for Mayfield

We can only predict so much of a rookie’s upside off his preseason performance, but Mayfield was solid. Through four preseason games, the 23-year-old threw for 501 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in limited action.

Mayfield’s college numbers alone are enough to leave the jaws of fantasy football owners on the floor, though. During his three seasons with the Sooners, Mayfield had an absurd 119 touchdown passes and just 21 interceptions. Protecting the football in that same way at the NFL level could be the perfect way to convince coaches he’s prepared to be the Browns’ starter for the remainder of 2018.

It may be realistic to compare Mayfield’s future fantasy value to what fans have seen from Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to this point. Darnold, who was the No. 3 pick in the draft, has completed 66.1 percent of his passes through two games for 532 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

One edge Mayfield has over Darnold is the fact that he has one of the most talented and reliable pass-catchers on his team in Jarvis Landry. That fact alone could certainly help the argument that the No. 1 pick has more fantasy value.

Should Fantasy Football Players Add Baker Mayfield?

It’s probably safe to tread lightly when it comes to Mayfield. Taylor struggled to live up to expectations through two games, but we don’t know if that was completely due to his own play. I do believe Mayfield has more upside from a long-term standpoint, making him an excellent player to own in dynasty leagues.

But in season-long leagues, the only reason I’d push to add Mayfield is if it’s a 14-team or two-quarterback league. Even in a 14-team league, he’s not a must-add player, but if you’re incredibly weak at the position, there’s no issue with putting him on your bench. The most appealing spot to add Mayfield would be two-quarterback leagues, though, as solid signal callers are tough to come by there.

The Browns’ immediate matchups aren’t overly appealing either, as the team faces the Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the next four weeks. The Buccaneers rank No. 31 in passing yards allowed per game, but the other three teams are all in the top half of the NFL.

Mayfield is not a must-add in 10 or 12-team leagues, though, as there are likely better fantasy quarterbacks on the waiver wire currently.

