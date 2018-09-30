WATCH: Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Goes Full Beast Mode, Refs Ruin It

NFL officials have made some bad calls over the first few weeks of the 2018 NFL season, but for Oakland Raiders fans, this one likely ranks near the top. Marshawn Lynch went full Beast Mode against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter, and the referees ruined what would have been a beautiful moment.

Enjoy it (or re-live the pain) courtesy of The Checkdown:

For what it’s worth, this wasn’t the only call Raiders fans had a major problem with either. As the Rich Eisen Show revealed, rookie pass-rusher Arden Key was flagged for roughing the passer on a play where he barely touched Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Even through the two rough calls, the Raiders find themselves trailing the Browns by just three points at the time this is being written. Jon Gruden is still looking for his victory in year one of his return to the sidelines.

Whether or not they can get it and cool off Bakermania remains to be seen, but they’ve certainly caught their fair share of bad breaks in Week 4 of the season.

READ NEXT: LOOK: Johnny Manziel’s Full Letter to Browns QB Baker Mayfield

