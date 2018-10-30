WATCH: Brandon Ingram Impresses in His Return, Lakers Lose to Timberwolves

Last time we saw Brandon Ingram suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers was on October 20, 2018, against the Houston Rockets. The 21-year-old was only able to notch a total of 12 points in 29 minutes before being ejected from the game for hopping in a physical confrontation between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo.

Now, following a four-game suspension, Ingram is back with a vengeance to prove himself worthy to be considered elite in an extremely competitive league.

Brandon Ingram Surprises In His First Half of Play

At the beginning of the season, the hype surrounding the arrival of Lebron James in Los Angeles drowned out the progression and development of the young Laker core.

Josh Hart played exceptionally well in the 2018 NBA Summer League which has translated to extended playing time during the regular season. Kyle Kuzma spent the off-season working out, playing in Los Angeles’ Drew League summer tournament, and working out with Kobe Bryant which has increased his offensive prowess. And Brandon Ingram spent his summer in the gym working on strength training and shot accuracy.

Now, Ingram is bossing up in his third season is surprisingly taking on a leadership role with the new-look Los Angeles Lakers.

In the first half of play against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ingram was able to score 17 points on 6-10 shooting including 2-3 from behind the arc. Prior to knocking down those two three-pointers, Ingram was 0-5 from three-point range on the entire season.

His ability to get to the basket with ease while maintaining a poised and high-arching jump shot has allowed him to be nearly unstoppable against this controversy-driven T-Wolves team. Unfortunately, foul trouble kept his playing time limited in the first half as he was whistled for his third foul with three minutes left in the second quarter.

Foul Trouble Ruins Ingram’s Groove

In the second half of play, Brandon Ingram picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter forcing him to make the bench home for the entire quarter. Brandon was able to reenter the game in the fourth quarter and for some reason was assigned to guard forward, Jimmy Butler.

The T-Wolves were running an effective high-screen at the right elbow of the court that would force Ingram to either fight through or allow Butler to take an open look from the perimeter. Butler put on shooting clinic against the Lakers shooting 6-7 from three-point land knocking in a total of 32 points.

Brandon Ingram was able to re-enter the game once again, late in the fourth quarter providing the Lakers with a huge block against Butler that gave them a chance to win the game. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers were not able to come up with a win in at the Target Arena losing, 124-117. After a daggering three-pointer by Butler with less than 20 seconds left in the game.

Brandon Ingram’s final stat line reads 24 points on 9-19 shooting from the field. Ingram also shot 3-5 from behind the arc and gathered a total of five rebounds and three blocks on defense.

READ NEXT: WATCH: The Lakers Dominate The Phoenix Suns for Their First Win of The Season