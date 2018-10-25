WATCH: The Lakers Dominate The Phoenix Suns for Their First Win of The Season

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to earn their first win of the season against the Phoenix Suns on their home turf at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The new-look Lakers were able to dominate throughout all four quarters with ease as the Suns couldn’t find the defensive chemistry to provide them with an opportunity to win.

With that said, check out full highlights from tonight’s 131-113 Los Angeles Lakers win in the video above.

The Lakers Increase Their Defensive Intensity

Chemistry has been a huge missing factor in the gelling of this year’s LA Lakers team. Initially, players lacked on-court communication and often found themselves flat-footed on both sides of the ball. And with defense being a focal point for Luke Walton to establish early in the season, the Lakers performance against the Suns was exceptional.

If you want to remain effective on the defensive end of the ball, you have to take care of the rock and the Lakers held themselves to only two turnovers throughout the first three quarters of the game. The Lakers were also able to add to their lead scoring a total of 24 points off of Phoenix Suns turnovers.

The Suns committed a total of 20 turnovers to the Lakers eight which allowed them to control the pace of the game.

Devin Booker Impresses But Could Potentially Be Seriously Injured

Devin Booker was able to knock down a total of 23 points on 8-15 shooting from the field. Booker also grabbed seven rebounds and dished off seven assists in only 29 minutes of gameplay. Unfortunately, Booker left the game early after tweaking his left hamstring going to the basket early in the third quarter.

The overall 13th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft has been able to increase his productivity and stat line every year. In Booker’s rookie year, he averaged a total of 13.8 points per game. Followed by his sophomore year in which he averaged 22.1 points per game. Now, in the 2018-19 season, Booker is currently averaging an impressive 29.3 points per game.

Watching Booker progress so quickly in his young career is helping him solidify his superstar status in this new generation of NBA basketball. Let’s just hope he’s not seriously injured and can continue to lead the Phoenix Suns to prominence in this tough Western Conference.