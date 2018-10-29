Browns Fire Hue Jackson, Second Cleveland Coach Gone in 24 Hours

It can’t get much worse for coaches in the city of Cleveland right now. After the Cavaliers opted to fire Tyronn Lue following an 0-6 start to the season, the Browns followed suit … less than 24 hours later. While the Cavaliers’ brutal start to the season wasn’t tough to predict, an injury to Kevin Love made the situation even worse.

But the Browns firing head coach Hue Jackson? That one comes down to failing to get results over an extended period. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns fired Hue Jackson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

Jackson’s record with the Browns was 3-36-1 at the time of his firing, and it’s wildly apparent this was coming sooner or later. Interestingly, coaches of the team have now had some brutally bad luck in the week following losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers, specifically.

As PFT Commenter pointed out (via Schefter), this is the sixth-straight Browns coach to be fired after the second game of the season against the Steelers.

And this, as @PFTCommenter pointed out ahead of the curve last week, marks the sixth straight Browns head coach that has been fired after the second game of the season against the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

Downfall of 2018 Season for Browns

When rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield took over and led the Browns to a comeback victory over the New York Jets to move to 1-1-1 on the season, the outlook improved. A tough loss to the Oakland Raiders and win over the Baltimore Ravens only added to the intrigue surrounding the team. Unfortunately, that couldn’t hold for long.

The Browns have since dropped three-straight games to move to 2-5-1 on the season. They’ve gone from being in contention for the division in the early weeks to the cellar of the AFC North in the span of just a few games.

