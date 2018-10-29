Hue Jackson Has Historically Bad NFL Win Percentage After Browns Firing

There may be no one single way to explain why the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson, but a 3-36-1 record covers most of the bases it seems. Jackson was never able to do much with this team, and even after a 1-1-1 start to the 2018 season with promising rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the way, it still wasn’t enough.

On Monday, the Browns pulled the plug and opted to move on from Jackson. And if he never receives another head coaching job at the NFL level, then he’ll hold a special place in history. As ESPN Stats & Info revealed, his .205 win percentage is the second-worst ever.

Hue Jackson's .205 win pct is the 2nd-worst in NFL history among all coaches with at least 40 games https://t.co/fQoynVvkrb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2018

Where Hue Jackson Sits Among Other Names on List

As Pro Football Reference reveals, Jackson’s 11-44-1 record is behind only Bert Bell, who coached from 1936-41 and finished with a 10-46-2 record (.179 win percentage). Here’s a look at who else made the list slightly above Jackson:

Steve Spagnuolo: 11-41 (.212)

Gus Bradley: 14-48 (.226)

David Shula: 19-62 (.268)

Jimmy Phelan: 13-35-2 (.271)

Dave McGinnis: 17-40 (.298)

Joe Bugel: 24-56 (.300)

Marion Campbell: 34-80-1 (.300)

Arguably the worst part of this for Jackson is the fact that he posted an 8-8 record during his lone season with the Oakland Raiders. If not for that stretch, he’d almost certainly have taken the top spot on this list.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Reacts to Cavaliers Firing Tyronn Lue on Twitter

