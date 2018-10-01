Le’Veon Bell Embraces the Role as the ‘Bad Guy’

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell continues his strike as we wrap up the fourth week of the NFL season. At this point, it’s pretty much clear that Bell will not play another down in a Steelers uniform. And as most of Pittsburgh’s fan base and some outsiders remain frustrated toward Bell, he doesn’t seem to care. He will play the role of the bad guy for the greater good of the players.

You should know the story by now. Bell wants a new contract, but he’s focused on the guaranteed aspect of the deal. He understands that players are going out on the field and risking their health and well-being and he feels like NFL players should get a guaranteed dollar amount for what they are worth. Other sports do it, so why not the NFL?

Bell surely isn’t the only player to feel this way. Many guys around the league are going back and forth with their team’s front offices as they are fighting for the same thing as Bell. The unfortunate part about it is not everybody is holding out.

Now, Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas gets made out to be an example on Sunday as he was carted off the field with a fractured leg. While being carted off, Thomas flipped the middle finger towards the Seahawks bench, indicating that he is officially done with them after 2018.

Bell’s Got His Back

Le’Veon Bell's willing to be the “bad guy” so all NFL players get theirs 👀 pic.twitter.com/jGTAYHS0bV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2018

Earl Thomas’ teammate Bobby Wagner defended his actions after the game, and Bell confirmed that he will continue to be the ‘bad guy’ as he fights for what many NFL players want, but won’t hold out during the regular season for.

At this point, the 2019 offseason is going to be very interesting when free agency rolls around. There’s a good chance that Bell finds a new team via trade this season, but don’t count on it. The Steelers are seeking a lot for the running back, and teams who don’t necessarily have a ton of cash to fork over to the running back are going to be extremely hesitant about reaching out for Bell. Not to mention, his ‘bad guy’ role could really turn teams away from him if they don’t really understand the bigger picture.

