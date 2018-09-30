Report: Steelers Set the Price Too High for Le’Veon Bell

The back and forth battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and star running back Le’Veon Bell has been tiring, to say the least. For the past few years now, Bell has been in search of a major contract extension that guarantees most of his money. While the Steelers have made him offers to make him the highest paid running back in the NFL, the guarantees apparently weren’t enough for Bell to stick around.

Instead of the Steelers trading away Bell before the season started, they hoped that he would just show up to the team’s facilities in September ready to play like last season. But this year is a different story. Bell’s days in the black and yellow are finished. There have been many instances where Bell has indicated that he is done with the Steelers, and Pittsburgh is finally fed up.

After the Steelers’ week one tie to the Cleveland Browns, a video of Bell made its rounds on the internet. The superstar running back was on Jet Ski’s in Miami, showing no signs of a return to Pittsburgh. That was it for the Steelers. They have finally decided to start fielding some calls over the last week or so. But apparently, they aren’t just answering calls. They are making them too.

The Price Is Too High

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Steelers are now activately shopping RB Le'Veon Bell, sources say, making calls and doing due diligence. A trade would be difficult, but not impossible. pic.twitter.com/EltwpqYrNs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2018

According to NFL Network Insider, Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are asking for entirely too much in return for Bell. Teams around the NFL know that trading for Le’Veon Bell is going to be expensive from an offer standpoint. But they also have to take into consideration the fact that Bell wants a large contract with high guaranteed money pronto.

It’s not going to be easy for the Steelers to move Bell, and it sounds like teams are waiting until the price lowers to the point where it’s an absolute bargain. There have been plenty of teams that have been associated with trading for Bell, but it doesn’t sound like anybody is serious enough to give up what the Steelers are asking for at this time.