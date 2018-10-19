Yainee Alonso, Manny Machado’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Manny Machado, shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been deemed “October’s villain” by ESPN for his controversial slides during the playoff games played with the Brewers in the last week.

Machado is currently married to Yainee Alonso. Alonso has been with Machado since he was a highly touted prospect, before he was one of the best hitters in the Major Leagues. She has baseball not just in her husband, but on her side of the family as well.

1. She is the Sister of Oakland Athletics First Baseman Yonder Alonso

Yainee ALonso met Machado through baseball connections in the family. Her brother is a close friend of Machado’s and a major league player himself: Yonder Alonso. Yonder is who brought them together, but it was the general Miami sports community that brought them even closer together.

Yonder Alonso had a lot of hype, drafted in the 1st round of the 2008 MLB draft, but has struggled to achieve what was expected of him. He was eventually traded to the San Diego Padres, having a decent rookie season in 2012, but never improved his numbers. He was traded to Oakland, where he’s played this season. He’s hitting .251 this year with 4 home runs and 26 RBIs.

2. She Attended the University of Miami

There’s only so much specific knowledge out there about Yainee Alonso. What is found on her LinkedIn, however, is that she followed in her brother Yonder’s footsteps and attended the University of Miami. She was there from 2008 through 2012, earning her bachelor’s in psychology.

3. She and Machado Were Engaged in 2013, When Machado Was 20

Machado and Alonso were taken with each other at a very young age, it seems. In February of 2013, before Spring Training, Machado confirmed that he and Alonso were, in fact, engaged to be married. Machado told the Baltimore Sun that Yonder was practically as excited as the engaged couple were.

This engagement was in 13. As USA Today notes, he was just 20 at the time of the engagement. Yainee was 23. USA Today also noted that there was a date planned for the wedding – December 6th, 2014 – and a destination – Paris.

4. The Couple Were Married in 2014

Despite that tentative December date, in November 2014, the Baltimore Sun reported that Machado and Alonso seemed to have gotten married already. The evidence they used were numerous pictures from an Instagram account of the couple that doesn’t seem to exist anymore. However, as shown above, Manny Machado’s current Instagram account also has its share of wedding pictures.

5. Alonso Doesn’t Seem to Have Social Media, But Her Husband Posts About Her Frequently

Machado frequently posts about his wife and their two dogs.

On October 2, Machado posted a picture of he and Alonso at the end of the regular season, writing, “What an end to a great season with 163 games!!!! Couldn’t have done it without you by my side!!! Thank you to all those who said I couldn’t do it! NOW… Who’s ready for playoffs?????”