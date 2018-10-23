McKenzie Marcinek, Walker Buehler’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

McKenzie Marcinek is the longtime girlfriend of Walker Buehler, a rookie pitcher for the Dodgers who has made waves during his first season and is looking to make an impact during the 2018 World Series against the Red Sox.

Marcinek and Buehler have been together for just under a decade, and their relationship appears to be going just as strongly as ever.

Marcinek and Buehler recently bought a home together, according to her saved Instagram story. Here’s what you need to know about Marcinek.

1. Marcinek Attended the University of Kentucky as an Undergraduate From 2012 to 2016

Marcinek attended the University of Kentucky from 2012 to 2016. Marcinek, who often references herself by the nickname “Kenzie,” has a private Twitter account, but Buehler’s account is public and you can see tweets to McKenzie as early as 2009. Since both Marcinek and Buehler are from Kentucky, it’s likely that they attended school together or met one another through their shared community.

However, it seems clear that Marcinek did not attend high school with Buehler at Henry Clay High School, as her name cannot be found in any of the yearbook roles or school websites during the time that she would have attended.

While at the University of Kentucky, Marcinek studied within the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. She received a bachelor’s degree in Family Science, as well as what appears to be another bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Teaching.

2. Marcinek Currently Works as a Website Assistant Manager, According to Her LinkedIn

According to her LinkedIn, Marcinek currently works as a Website Assistant Manager for Bluetique, based in Lexington, Kentucky, as of 2016. Marcinek’s LinkedIn bio has not been updated since she was a senior at the University of Kentucky, it seems.

However, it does reveal that Marcinek was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority at Kentucky, and that she was on the Dean’s List for at least one semester.

3. Marcinek & Buehler Have Been Dating For Nine Years, According to Buehler’s Twitter

A big win and a big 6 year anniversary!!! @Kenzie_Marcinek pic.twitter.com/jcqAekIjqE — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) June 7, 2015

Buehler’s Twitter account is littered with mentions of Marcinek throughout the years, going all the way back to 2011 when he started his twitter. His second tweet ever was, “I love when @ Kenzie_Marcinek falls asleep on me.”

Based off of Buehler’s various celebrations of their anniversary, it appears that he and Marcinek have been dating since 2009—and they seem to be going just as strongly as ever. When Buehler was called up to the big leagues in 2017, Marcinek posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram, writing, “Congratulations babe, I am so happy that your dreams are finally coming true and getting called up!! I can’t wait to see you in LA!!”

4. It’s Unclear How Buehler & Marcinek Met, as He Attended Vanderbilt as an Undergraduate

Marcinek attended a different college than Buehler; she went to the University of Kentucky and he attended Vanderbilt University. However, given that they had been dating for around four years by the time they both went to college, it’s likely that they met through their community or via school.

5. Marcinek Has Three Siblings & Several Nieces and Nephews

In addition to showing her love for the Dodgers, Marcinek often posts photos of her family time, especially the time she spends with her nephew and godson, Liam, as well as her other nephew, Wesson Lock Marcinek.

On her sister’s wedding, Marcinek wrote, “My most perfect and wonderful sister that now longer shares the same last name as me but will forever remain my best friend! I know I say it all the time but I have no idea what I would do without you! God blessed me with you so I would I always have someone to keep me on track in life. I hope I was able to step up and be there for you like you are for me all the time! I love you Paige Albarado you were the most beautiful bride I have ever seen 😘😘”

In another post of her family, Marcinek wrote, “Happy national siblings day to the three most perfect(ish) siblings! I am constantly amazed by the things you guys can can do and handle. A little sister couldn’t ask for any better older siblings! Thanks for contributing to the person I am growing into and for always taking care/looking out for me!”

