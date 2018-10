How to Watch Cavaliers Games Online Without Cable [2018]

For the better part of 15 years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been defined by one player: LeBron James. James has now come and gone twice, but not before he finally brought Cleveland that elusive sports championship they were craving for over 50 years. So, how do the Cavaliers stack up this season?

During the 2018-19 season, Cavs games will be broadcast in local markets on Fox Sports Ohio, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Cavaliers Games Online

If you live in the Cavaliers area (or games are nationally televised), any of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Ohio (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Ohio (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Sling TV: “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle includes Fox Sports Ohio (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, and 40-plus channels. NBA TV, NBA League Pass and Cloud-DVR are available as separate add-ons.

Whether you live in the Cavaliers market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch all Cavs games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes Fox Sports Ohio (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on FS Ohio in Cavs markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports Ohio (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes Fox Sports Ohio (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Cavaliers games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on FS Ohio in Cavs markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including Fox Sports Ohio (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Like FuboTV, Sling TV is an option whether or not you live in the Cavaliers market.

For those who live in the Cavaliers market, you can watch games with a combination of the “Sling Blue” (includes Fox Sports Ohio in local markets and TNT), and the “Sling Orange” (includes ESPN) packages. Then, for out-of-market Cavs fans, NBA TV is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, while NBA League Pass can also be added separately. DVR is another add-on.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), including FS Ohio (local markets) and TNT. Sling Orange has 29 channels, including ESPN. The “Sports Extra” add-on includes NBA TV

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Orange+Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month | NBA League Pass (also gets you NBA TV): $29 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to whatever channel you want to start watching a game. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Cavaliers Games Online

If you live outside of the Cavs area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

Cleveland still has Kevin Love as a potential All-Star to help ease the transition as the team begins its retool. Love, who now enters his fifth season with the Cavaliers, will look to ease the transition as much he can. His production has held steady in his four seasons with Cleveland, as he averaged 17.6 points per game, slightly more than nine (9.3) rebounds per game, while shooting 42% on his three-point attempts.

Love is nursing a sore foot as he enters the season, and may be limited in the team’s opening game on the road against the Toronto Raptors. That said, if Love can work his way back quickly, he will be an easy candidate to average 20-10 this season.

The Cavaliers’ high draft selection they are counting on to lead them is Collin Sexton. Sexton, the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, is going to get every opportunity provided from head coach Tyronne Lue. Although Sexton is undersized as a natural shooting guard at 6-foot-2, he is a natural scorer, can hit three-point shots, and is a candidate to start beside veteran George Hill, rotate in a timeshare with Hill, or start outright next to Rodney Hood. Sexton’s ability resembles that of Kemba Walker, a player the Cleveland front office was connected to during the season in an attempt for one last title effort.

Acquired in the flurry of midseason trades that helped the Cavaliers rediscover their mojo, Larry Nance Jr., along with Hood, is a part of the young nucleus moving forward for Cleveland. On Tuesday, Nance Jr. reached an agreement with the team on a four-year, $45 million contract extension.

Although Nance Jr. hasn’t averaged double-digits points in a season yet, his averages have steadily increased each season, and he shot 58% from the field last season. In comparison to 2016-17 with the Lakers (22.9), his minutes dipped slightly (21.5) even after the trade, but with a likely bump, Nance Jr. will most likely average 10+ PPG for the first time in his career. He will likely lead the timeshare between him and holdover Tristan Thompson – who is more of a rebounding specialist.

Hood has averaged 14.5, 12.7 and 14.7 points per game over the last three seasons. If the combination of Sexton, Hood and Nance Jr. are as good as advertised, Cleveland will be a tough out this season.

The Cavaliers ‘expectations aren’t sky high, as Vegas set their win total at 30.5. Anything more is likely an overachievement, and best-case scenario for Lue if he wants to coach the team moving forward.