How to Watch Celtics Games Online Without Cable [2018]

The Boston Celtics enter the 2018-19 NBA season as a favorite to win the Eastern Conference. With the return of a few key players and one of the deepest rosters in the league, it’s easy to understand why.

During the 2018-19 season, Celtics games will be broadcast in local markets on NBC Sports Boston, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Celtics Games Online

If you live in the Celtics area (or games are nationally televised), one of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Boston (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Boston (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough rundown of each service:

Whether you live in the Celtics market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch Celtics games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes NBC Sports Boston (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on NBC Sports Boston in Celtics markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC Sports Boston (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes NBC Sports Boston (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Celtics games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on NBC Sports Boston in Celtics markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including NBC Sports Boston (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Celtics Games Online

If you live outside of the Celtics area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

Boston is coming off a season in which they finished with an impressive 55-27 record and a second-place finish in the East. The Celtics played the entire season without Gordon Hayward who suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the team’s opener. Hayward is back for the season, though, along with point guard Kyrie Irving, who missed the end of 2017-18 regular season, as well as the team’s playoff run.

After the Celtics made it through the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs before being eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers, they’ll now look to build off that run. With former Cavaliers star LeBron James opting to leave town and head to the Los Angeles Lakers, the argument has been made that the East is open for the taking.

The Celtics are fueled by one of the strongest starting lineups in the NBA, led by the aforementioned Irving, who averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 60 games. Boston returns their entire core from last season, including Al Horford (12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds), Jayson Tatum (13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds). Hayward will now be added to that mix which also features Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Marcus Morris, and Aron Baynes.

Another key name to watch for the Celtics this season is Tatum, the second-year forward out of Duke. The 20-year-old stepped up in a big way when Irving was ruled out for the year, posting averages of 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over 35.9 minutes per game in the postseason.

Tatum was also a finalist for the 2017-18 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year award, which was won by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. Both players, along with the other finalist in Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, were named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

The Celtics also added a few new faces to the mix ahead of the season. The additions are headlined by former Texas A&M big man Robert Williams, the No. 27 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Williams averaged 11.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game over two seasons with the Aggies. It’s unknown how much he’ll play this season due to the Celtics’ depth at virtually every position though.

Brad Stevens is entering his sixth season with Boston and has posted a 221-189 record with four playoff appearances. The Celtics have won 48 games or more in three-straight seasons with Stevens at the helm.