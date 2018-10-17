How to Watch Pelicans Games Online Without Cable [2018]

Fresh off their best season in a decade, the New Orleans Pelicans enter the 2018-19 campaign with aspirations of back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2009. It won’t be easy in the stacked Western Conference, but with MVP candidate Anthony Davis leading the way, the ceiling is extremely high for this team.

This season, Pelicans games will be broadcast in local markets on Fox Sports New Orleans, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Pelicans Games Online

If you live in the Pelicans area (or games are nationally televised), one of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes FS New Orleans (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes FS New Orleans (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough rundown of each service:

Whether you live in the Pelicans market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch Pelicans games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes Fox Sports New Orleans (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but most of the ESPN games are also broadcast on FS New Orleans in Pelicans markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports New Orleans (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes FS New Orleans (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Pelicans games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on FS New Orleans in Pelicans markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including Fox Sports New Orleans (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Pelicans Games Online

If you live outside of the Pelicans area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

The Pels made a handful of interesting offseason moves, but as always, things start with Davis.

AD enjoyed another monster season in his sixth year, ultimately finishing the 2017-18 campaign ranked second in PER (28.9, behind only James Harden), fourth in win shares (13.7) and third in MVP voting.

He was dominant throughout the entire year, but he was downright silly following the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins in January. In the 33 games following Cousins’ injury, Davis averaged 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and an Olajuwan-ian 2.0 steals and 3.2 blocks. The Pels went 21-12 in those games (that’s an 82-game pace of about 54 wins) to earn the sixth seed in the West, and then Davis averaged 33.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.8 blocks in a thoroughly dominant first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers.

They were eliminated in the next round by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors, but the last two months of the season were an indication of how far Davis can carry this team.

Davis’ supporting cast in 2018-19 is a solid one. Jrue Holiday averaged an efficient 19.0 points on a career-high 57.0 true-shooting percentage to go with 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals last year and remains one of the more underrated players in the league. Nikola Mirotic hit more than two threes per game on his way to 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest following his trade from the Bulls. Key free-agent signing Julius Randle put up 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game with the Lakers and still has room for growth at just 24 years old.

Point guard is the big question mark, as Elfrid Payton will replace Rajon Rondo. He struggled after being traded to Phoenix at the deadline, but that likely had a lot to do with him not wanting to be there, and he should be much more comfortable in the Pelicans’ up-tempo system with weapons all around him. New Orleans was first in pace last year and first again during preseason this year.

Put it all together, and the over/under for the Pelicans win total is set at 45.5, which is seventh in the West. As long as Davis is healthy, though, it feels like that’s the floor for this team.