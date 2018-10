How to Watch Warriors Games Online Without Cable [2018]

The Golden State Warriors are now a modern day NBA dynasty. Three championships and four NBA Finals appearances in four years will do that.

During the 2018-19 season, Warriors games will be broadcast in local markets on NBC Sports Bay Area, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Warriors Games Online

If you live in the Warriors area (or games are nationally televised), any of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Bay Area (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Bay Area (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Sling TV: “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle includes NBC Sports Bay Area (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, and 40-plus channels. NBA TV, NBA League Pass and Cloud-DVR are available as separate add-ons.

Whether you live in the Warriors market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch Warriors games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes NBC Sports Bay Area (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but most of the ESPN games are also broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area in Warriors markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Warriors games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on NBC Sports Bay Area in Warriors markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Like FuboTV, Sling TV is an option whether or not you live in the Warriors market.

For those who live in the Warriors market, you can watch games with a combination of the “Sling Blue” (includes NBC Sports Bay Area in local markets and TNT), and the “Sling Orange” (includes ESPN) packages. Then, for out-of-market Warriors fans, NBA TV is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, while NBA League Pass can also be added separately. DVR is another add-on.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and TNT. Sling Orange has 29 channels, including ESPN. The “Sports Extra” add-on includes NBA TV

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Orange+Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month | NBA League Pass (also gets you NBA TV): $29 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to whatever channel you want to start watching a game. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Warriors Games Online

If you live outside of the Warriors area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

Although they are the favorites to win this year, there are real questions lingering about the future of this core group together, and if they will continue to play basketball in the Bay Area moving forward. For now, we have at least one more season to enjoy the historic ride.

The Warriors made quite possibly the biggest splash in the offseason when it was announced free agent center Demarcus Cousins signed with the defending champions.

Going into the offseason, Cousins was ready to be the most sought after free agent, and a borderline franchise player. Last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, Cousins ruptured his Achilles tendon, an injury that is known as a death sentence for most athletes. Because of the injury – and other questions – surrounding the star center, teams shied away; in come the Warriors, who made an appealing offer for Cousins. Cousins will reportedly be kept out as long as needed, possibly until January.

The rest of the lineup we know:

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry, sharpshooting Klay Thompson, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, All-NBA 3-and-D stretch forward Draymond Green, Sixth Man Andre Iguodala and a blend of veterans (Nick Young, Shaun Livingston, David West and Zaza Pachulia) and youth (Jordan Bell and Kevin Looney) round out Steve Kerr’s unit once again.

But now, once again, it will be Durant making all the noise heading into next summer. A report from the beginning of October – from Yahoo! NBA insider Chris Haynes – says there is a “very good” chance Durant joins the New York Knicks after this season. While still only speculation, circulating rumors about LeBron James last year proved true, as he (weirdly) is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Where there is smoke, there is usually fire.

In addition to having to ease in Cousins once he returns, the Warriors will likely be slightly undermanned for the start of the year. Green will likely see a minutes limit through the first few games of the season because of a knee issue that plagued him through training camp.

Steve Kerr said he will likely limit Draymond Green’s minutes the first few games. Missed a chunk of camp with a sore knee. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 14, 2018

That means Bell and Igoudala will be counted on more to start the season. In addition, Durant will likely see more action as the four in most lineups, as well as the five in a few.

The Pacific Division got better in the offseason. The Lakers added LeBron and veterans Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee (former Warrior); the Phoenix Suns added DeAndre Ayton (No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft), the Clippers added promising rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and veteran center Marcin Gortat, and the Kings added No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley.

It is arguable the Houston Rockets, the Warriors’ chief competition, got worse in the offseason, as well as the San Antonio Spurs, who traded Kawhi Leonard away. This doesn’t include the upstart Utah Jazz, and the dysfunctional Minnesota Timberwolves (with or without Jimmy Butler). One thing is for certain: there is no doubt Golden State has its most challenging slate to date.