Rockets vs Warriors: Will Carmelo Anthony Play Against Golden State?

According to the Houston Chronicle, Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni dodged the question last night when asked about Carmelo Anthony’s status for the team’s matchup against the Warriors.

Hunter Atkins of the Chronicle reported:

“The Rockets remained mum on divulging whether forward Carmelo Anthony, who is listed out of Thursday’s game because of an “illness,” will return to the team. ‘I don’t know,’ D’Antoni said. He deferred further questions to general manager Daryl Morey.”

This hardly comes as a surprise, but with Houston guards Gerald Green and Gary Clark both questionable with injuries, the team is heading into a matchup with the former champs pretty shorthanded.

Lucky for them, they’ve been playing better since the Carmelo news. Add to that the fact that Steph Curry is still recovering from a groin strain sustained against the Bucks last week and Draymond Green is listed as “questionable” following his suspension on Tuesday, and the odds even out a bit.

As far as Carmelo Anthony goes, don’t expect to see him in a Rockets jersey again anytime soon.

READ NEXT: Dwayne Wade Backs Up Melo Amid Rockets Drama