Rockets Break Season Records in First Game After Carmelo News

The Rockets finally got their first win at home this season, and it came on the exact day that Carmelo Anthony rumors snatched headlines.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported last night that the veteran guard and the Rockets organization were in discussions about his future with the team, leading to speculation about whether the team blamed Anthony for their current struggles and distressingly slow start to the season.

While Carmelo Anthony is absent with an illness tonight against the Spurs, the Rockets and Anthony are discussing his role and how they might still be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are fluid. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2018

The Rockets Surged on the Day of Carmelo Anthony News

It doesn’t look too good for Carmelo, but the Rockets got a statement win on the day of the Carmelo Anthony news. Anthony himself was absent, the reason being officially labeled as an illness.

The victory was over the Indiana Pacers, who have been no small force in the NBA so far this season. The Rockets overcame them, though, getting their first win at home and breaking a few season records in the process. A common refrain during the game was that the team looked, well, back to normal.

Chris Paul strips Oladipo. Harden leads the transition break, feeds a sprinting Capela for the lob. #Rockets up, 17-5. I remember this team. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) November 12, 2018

The Finals hopefuls were back to shooting well–James Harden went 8-18 from three after a dismal 1-13 performance just last night–and broke their own season record for points in a single half.

Harden was lobbing fantastically to Clint Capela, who was throwing it down just like old times.

James Harden tosses for the Clint Capela oop! 💪#Rockets 55#Pacers 44 TUNE IN on #NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/8jJotQEo34 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2018

It doesn’t bode well for Carmelo Anthony’s reputation–it’s not a good look to have the team you’re rumored to be waived from have their first very good game on the day said rumors were born–but for the team, it seems like the Houston Rockets may finally be back.

