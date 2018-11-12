Rockets Break Season Records in First Game After Carmelo News

The Rockets finally got their first win at home this season, and it came on the exact day that Carmelo Anthony rumors snatched headlines.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported last night that the veteran guard and the Rockets organization were in discussions about his future with the team, leading to speculation about whether the team blamed Anthony for their current struggles and distressingly slow start to the season.
The Rockets Surged on the Day of Carmelo Anthony News
It doesn’t look too good for Carmelo, but the Rockets got a statement win on the day of the Carmelo Anthony news. Anthony himself was absent, the reason being officially labeled as an illness.
The victory was over the Indiana Pacers, who have been no small force in the NBA so far this season. The Rockets overcame them, though, getting their first win at home and breaking a few season records in the process. A common refrain during the game was that the team looked, well, back to normal.
The Finals hopefuls were back to shooting well–James Harden went 8-18 from three after a dismal 1-13 performance just last night–and broke their own season record for points in a single half.
Harden was lobbing fantastically to Clint Capela, who was throwing it down just like old times.
It doesn’t bode well for Carmelo Anthony’s reputation–it’s not a good look to have the team you’re rumored to be waived from have their first very good game on the day said rumors were born–but for the team, it seems like the Houston Rockets may finally be back.
