Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Can Set Another NFL Record in Week 10

Kansas City Chiefs second-year phenom Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to taking home the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. At this point, it may take a pretty drastic falloff for him to lose out on the hardware when the season wraps up. But before looking ahead to that, Mahomes has the chance to set yet another record in Week 10.

As ESPN Stats & Info revealed, if Mahomes throws for 300-plus yards in Week 10, he’ll surpass Andrew Luck for most consecutive games of hitting that mark.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 300 yards in 8 straight games, tied with Andrew Luck (2014) for the most consecutive 300-yard games in a season in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/AgPaJH1xL6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 5, 2018

But for the Chiefs quarterback to surpass Luck and take the crown with his ninth consecutive 300-yard passing game, he’ll have to do so by beating a tough pass defense. While Kansas City will face the Arizona Cardinals who are just 2-6 this season, they’ve allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards per game this season with 224.6.

Of the Cardinals’ eight games this season, only two quarterbacks have hit the 300-yard mark, one of which was Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Jared Goff. Earlier in the season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson totaled just 172 yards through the air against the team.

Statistically, the Cardinals have been one of the NFL’s best teams against opposing quarterbacks. They’ve allowed 1,934 yards and just eight touchdown passes with six interceptions to this point. Even taking those numbers into account, Mahomes has had his way with every pass defense he’s come across this season. There’s also the potential for the Chiefs to have a big lead early and virtually having no need to air out all that often.

Patrick Mahomes’ Previous Showings and Impressive Record

Of the teams Mahomes has faced over the eight-game stretch, only two have ranked in the top half of the NFL in pass defense. It did come over the span of three games, though, as the Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos twice (No. 9 fewest passing yards) and Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1). The other five games have come against teams ranked in the bottom half currently.

Not surprisingly, those three games were Mahomes’ three lowest passing yardage totals, as he posted 303, 304 and 313 passing yards, numbers which are obviously still superb. This many 300-yard performances consecutively against any NFL team is eye-opening, and the matchup with the Cardinals may prove to be a non-factor.

After all, that’s essentially been what the second-year quarterback has done to every defense he’s faced this season, and there’s little reason to believe that changes now.

Mahomes has already broken another passing record as well, surpassing Kurt Warner for most touchdown passes in a player’s first eight career games. Through the Chiefs’ impressive 8-1 start to the season, Mahomes has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,901 yards, 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

READ NEXT: Khalil Mack Reacts to Raiders Releasing Bruce Irvin on Twitter

