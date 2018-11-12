Injury Update: Will Curry Play Against the Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off of an intense win over the Eastern Conference powerhouse Bucks team, and the Warriors are well, the Warriors. But two games ago (against the Bucks as well), star point guard Stephen Curry sustained a left hip injury in a shocking 23-point loss at home.

There’s been speculation (key word: speculation) as to whether Curry left the game simply because the usually-dominant Warriors were taking such a beating, but the injury seems legit–Curry missed Saturday’s win over the Nets, and he won’t be in Los Angeles for tonight’s game against the Clippers.

Steph Curry will sit both sides of this back-to-back. Already ruled out tomorrow vs Hawks. Kerr said they’re being extra careful: “New injury for him…He’s never had a groin strain.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 12, 2018

Steph is on his way to a potential MVP season, averaging 29.5 points, 5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and is breaking records along the way.

The Warriors are proving their dominance yet again this season and are currently 11-2. It’s tough to imagine them not ending up in the NBA Finals in June, and even as Curry heals up they should find winning to be fairly automatic.

