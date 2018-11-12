LeBron Praises Tyson Chandler on Instagram After ‘Monster Block’

LeBron James is pumped on Tyson Chandler. The four-time MVP took to Instagram to praise his new teammate after a clutch block that helped to seal the Lakers’ win against the Atlanta Hawks last night, posting a picture of the moments immediately following the huge play.

“Nothing like letting the emotions out,” the caption reads, probably referencing the frustrating start to the Lakers’ season where they went a dismal 4-6 before the addition of the veteran Chandler. “Monster play/block by my G @tysonchandler!!!!! Another W in the books for the home team. We figuring it out.”

He finished the caption with the loaded phrase, “Patience is a Virtue #LakeShow”. His reference to patience makes us think of his recent thinly-veiled threat that the young team not continue to test his:

You probably don't want to be around when LeBron James' patience runs out pic.twitter.com/nDg1W1cFvt — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 30, 2018

“You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out,” James said in the postgame interview late in October. It seems that patience is paying off, though, and the addition of Tyson Chandler may be just what the Lakers have needed to helm their struggling defense.

If the block–and LeBron’s reaction following it–is any indication, Chandler’s presence is a huge relief for the team.

