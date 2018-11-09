The Curry Conspiracy: Twitter Speculates About Steph Curry’s Injuries

The Golden State Warriors were routed by the Bucks last night, 134-111, in their worst loss of the season thus far. Steph Curry ended the game with a season-low 10 points and left the game early due to an injury sustained in the third quarter, but some folks on Twitter have speculated that he may have left the game for other reasons.
Curry wasn’t exactly having a great game before the injury–he was 0-4 from behind the arc, an anomaly for him in general but especially this season. In every game before this, he’s been unstoppable from three and shooting like an absolute monster.
If you watch the play in question, the injury seems genuine. Curry jumps in the air for a block attempt and immediately grabs for his left hip area. He then plays for a few more minutes before eventually heading to the locker room later in the third quarter.
Twitter Speculates About the Injury
Some people immediately took to Twitter to speculate about the injury, recalling other times when the Warriors were losing badly and Steph conveniently left with an injury.
Jay Mota pointed out the coincidence, somewhat sarcastically:
And this person had no sympathy at all for the Warriors point guard:
Some people called him right out on being embarrassed by the loss:
And David Tukesbrey went straight to the numbers:
A good question from @JoeyLozito:
Dante J claims he’s noticing a pattern:
And apparently Jeff Van Gundy had something to say about the same exact issue months ago:
It’s impossible to know whether Curry is genuine or not in his injuries, and for a player of his caliber–he’s having an MVP season so far and has been putting up insane numbers–it’s easy to want to look for something to hate.
The only thing we can know for sure is that the Bucks outplayed the Warriors last night. But even without Steph on the floor for however long, the Warriors are still the biggest threat in the league.
