The Curry Conspiracy: Twitter Speculates About Steph Curry’s Injuries

The Golden State Warriors were routed by the Bucks last night, 134-111, in their worst loss of the season thus far. Steph Curry ended the game with a season-low 10 points and left the game early due to an injury sustained in the third quarter, but some folks on Twitter have speculated that he may have left the game for other reasons.

Curry wasn’t exactly having a great game before the injury–he was 0-4 from behind the arc, an anomaly for him in general but especially this season. In every game before this, he’s been unstoppable from three and shooting like an absolute monster.

Steph Curry leaves game with left adductor strain. He was 0-4 from three before the injury. The last time he missed every 3PTA in a game was Feb. 27 2017 (0-11 3PT). pic.twitter.com/UdjC9BKq6A — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 9, 2018

If you watch the play in question, the injury seems genuine. Curry jumps in the air for a block attempt and immediately grabs for his left hip area. He then plays for a few more minutes before eventually heading to the locker room later in the third quarter.

Twitter Speculates About the Injury

Some people immediately took to Twitter to speculate about the injury, recalling other times when the Warriors were losing badly and Steph conveniently left with an injury.

Jay Mota pointed out the coincidence, somewhat sarcastically:

Steph curry always seems to have an injury every time the warriors are getting smacked around #Coincidence ❔ — Jay Mota (@jlmota22) November 9, 2018

And this person had no sympathy at all for the Warriors point guard:

This is why I’ll forever hate Steph curry. He loves the glory but can’t handle losing. They were getting dominated and the bucks D had him in shackles / 5-14 I think.. he then leaves with an abductor “injury”

Sure.. — Yartin Yuther Ying Jr (@timlecklider) November 9, 2018

Some people called him right out on being embarrassed by the loss:

Steph Curry heading to the locker room due to “injury”….nah, you’re just getting your ass whooped and don’t want to be embarrassed any longer — mia (@melodramia) November 9, 2018

And David Tukesbrey went straight to the numbers:

Headline: Steph Curry hurt. Actual story: #Bucks were dominating #Warriors 82-64 at the time of injury (6:47 left in 3rd) on the road. Details, details. — David Tukesbrey🎙 (@DavidTukesbrey) November 9, 2018

A good question from @JoeyLozito:

Has there ever been a game where the Warriors lost and Steph Curry didn't say he had an injury after the game? — RamsTeeBallFan95 (@JoeyLozito) November 9, 2018

Dante J claims he’s noticing a pattern:

Warriors down 25: *Queue Steph Curry exiting game with injury* — Dante J (@dante_j3) November 9, 2018

And apparently Jeff Van Gundy had something to say about the same exact issue months ago:

"Every time Steph Curry shoots bad, it's because of injury, then when he plays well, he's all of a sudden healthy again." Jeff Van Gundy, who just became my favorite announcer of all-time with that comment — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 22, 2018

It’s impossible to know whether Curry is genuine or not in his injuries, and for a player of his caliber–he’s having an MVP season so far and has been putting up insane numbers–it’s easy to want to look for something to hate.

The only thing we can know for sure is that the Bucks outplayed the Warriors last night. But even without Steph on the floor for however long, the Warriors are still the biggest threat in the league.

