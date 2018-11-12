Ezekiel Elliott’s Hurdle Trolled by Todd Gurley and Alvin Kamara on Instagram

There’s no love lost between star NFL running backs it seems. After Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had one of the most impressive runs of his NFL career, it didn’t keep Todd Gurley and Alvin Kamara from trolling him. The star rushers for the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints couldn’t help but poke Elliott for falling during the run instead of scoring.

As you can see in the video below (originally from the NFL), both Gurley and Kamara trolled Elliott for failing to finish off the play on this ridiculous hurdle, courtesy of Officialize.

While the two NFL stars were obviously impressed with the run, neither could believe Elliott tripped himself up a bit in the open field. He seemed to have a clear lane to the end zone if that hadn’t happened. Fortunately, it didn’t matter as the Cowboys got a potentially season-saving 27-20 win over the Eagles Sunday night.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Superb Performance vs. Eagles

Prior to the team’s Week 10 game in Philly, Elliott told reporters it was “100 percent” a must-win game for them, per the Cowboys. His play proved that to be true, as he racked up 151 rushing yards on 19 carries while catching six passes for 36 yards and scoring two total touchdowns.

Elliott’s play in the second half was especially impressive. After the Eagles tied the game at 13 on a Carson Wentz touchdown pass to Zach Ertz, Elliott scored a touchdown to give Dallas the lead back. Ertz then found the end zone again to tie it up before Elliott was able to cap a 75-yard drive and give the Cowboys one final lead which they held onto.

In a game when the Cowboys needed him most, Elliott was more than up to the task. He also received help from the team’s defense and Dak Prescott, who completed 26-of-36 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown while scoring a second time on the ground.

