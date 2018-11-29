Ingles, Mitchell, Gobert Wish Alec Burks Luck as He Heads to Cleveland

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported today that the Cleveland Cavaliers had traded their seasoned sharpshooter Kyle Korver for Jazz guard Alec Burks and two future second-round picks.

Cleveland has traded Kyle Korver to Utah, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018

Burks joined the team in 2011 and has played exclusively with the Utah team since then averaging a career 9.6 points per game, but he’s also had an unlucky series of injuries that hindered his natural speed and athleticism.

He’s been having something of a comeback year in the 2018-2019 season, but unfortunately hasn’t been able to get the minutes needed to showcase and refine his talents.

Burks’s Jazz Teammates Sent Him off With Love and Respect

You can’t quite see it in the numbers, but Burks provided a huge spark off the bench for the Jazz and was often able to pull the team out of slumps with his vivacity and speed. Though the team is excited about the return of Kyle Korver (who played in Utah from 2007-2010), they’re sad to see Burks go.

A few Jazz players took to Twitter to send Burks off:

Good luck to my brother @AlecBurks10 in this new adventure. It’s been a fun ride ✊🏽. pic.twitter.com/BmA6XNv1ZQ — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 29, 2018

It’s been great playing with you my guy @AlecBurks10 great teammate but more importantly and great dude man! Loved playing with you for the past year! Good luck to you my brotha! Just not against us 😂😂💯💯 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 29, 2018

One of the best teammates I’ve had, he had some bad luck & never stopped working to get back to who we all knew him for. Everyday was upbeat & positive. We will all miss you round here, wish you nothing but the best @AlecBurks10! #bigfax 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) November 29, 2018

The Trade Came Suddenly, and Shocked Some Players

Rookie Jazz guard Grayson Allen was a bit shocked by his first experience with a trade of this nature. According to Jazz reporter Eric Woodyard, Burks broke the news to Allen just before tipoff. The rookie seemed to accept it, though. “I think everybody was a little bit surprised. It’s just the timing of it but that’s how it goes,” was the response Woodyard relayed from Allen.

In spite of whatever shock the trade may have been, Woodyard also reported that Burks is happy with the move:

“A Deseret News source confirmed that Alec Burks is happy to be in a place with more consistent minutes for him. Burks is in good spirits and ready to turn the page because the rotation wasn’t working in his favor with 15.8 minutes per game. He is currently headed to Cleveland.”

The Jazz secured a big win against the Brooklyn Nets tonight, 101-91.

I say “big” because every win is crucial for the Utah team. They’re unexpectedly in the bottom-five teams in the Western Conference and have been struggling to get anything going after a more-than-promising preseason. They join the Rockets as some of the most disappointing teams in the West so far this season and will be looking to Kyle Korver to give them a boost.

READ NEXT: Check out how Russell Westbrook Slides Into His Wife’s DMs