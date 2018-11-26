WATCH: Massive Brawl Between NC State and UNC Brings Suspensions

The rivalry between the North Carolina Tar Heels and North Carolina State Wolfpack may not have had the same flare as we’ve seen in previous years. But as expected, the matchup still provided plenty of fireworks. When the two teams met on Saturday, it resulted in an overtime battle which the Wolfpack won, but on the final play, things got heated to the point of an on-field brawl breaking out.

Here’s a look at the heated moment, courtesy of CBS Sports’ Will Brinson:

YOOOOOOO NC STATE AND CAROLINA THREW HANDS (and my family and I narrated) pic.twitter.com/5PpDroCbqc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 24, 2018

Here’s another angle, per ESPN, as things got heated immediately after NC State scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to walk away with a 34-28 win. It featured a massive number of players from both teams storming onto the field as coaches attempted to break things up.

Things got HEATED after NC State beat UNC in OT 😳 pic.twitter.com/qvQHpV5Ey1 — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2018

There’s no question the rivalry boiled over when the Wolfpack scored the game-winner, and UNC didn’t take kindly to NC State players celebrating directly in front of them.

NC State vs. UNC Final Breakdown and Suspensions

While the Wolfpack (8-3) walked away with a tough 34-28 win, many didn’t expect it to be quite that tough for them. The Tar Heels are having a tough year, currently sitting at 2-9 overall and 1-7 in conference play. Although NC State hit an unfortunate stretch by losing three of four games which derailed their hopes of a high-profile bowl game, they’ll still be in postseason play.

As for UNC, with the exception of a win over Pittsburgh, they’ve defeated only Western Carolina and had a six-game losing streak between the two victories.

While the Wolfpack have relied heavily on quarterback Ryan Finley in many games, this victory was dominated by talented running back Reggie Gallaspy. The team’s senior running back rumbled for 129 rushing yards and an impressive five touchdowns, including the game-winner. In turn, he accounted for all of NC State’s touchdowns during his big performance.

Update

As Jeff Jones of WNCN revealed, seven players are facing half-game suspensions for their role in the fight.

Seven UNC or NC State players will face suspensions (1/2 game each) for their involvement in that postgame fight on Saturday. The Wolfpack suspensions will be served this week against ECU, Tar Heels next year in the season-opener. pic.twitter.com/PouYZxPDnJ — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) November 26, 2018

READ NEXT: LOOK: Graphic Photo Shows Severity of McKenzie Milton Injury

