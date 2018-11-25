WATCH: Browns’ Nick Chubb ‘Mosses’ Bengals Defender for TD Catch

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Nick Chubb is capable of doing a little of everything, and that was put on full display against the Cincinnati Bengals early on. During the first half of the matchup between the two teams in Week 12, Chubb found the end zone twice, and one of the scores specifically grabbed attention from all around the league.

As Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus shows, Chubb channeled his inner Randy Moss to pull down an impressive touchdown grab.

That was literally the definition of getting ‘Mossed’ which comes from the legendary former wideout’s impressive grabs over defenders in which he’d simply take the ball away from them. It became a common theme in the impressive career of Moss. He even wound up with a segment on ESPN of players across pro and college football ‘Mossing’ defenders.

Browns’ Impressive Play vs. Bengals in First Half

The Browns jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and have looked good thus far. Cincinnati has done their best to keep Chubb in check on the ground, as he’s averaging just two yards per carry. Unfortunately, the Bengals have allowed him to score on the ground and also catch three passes for 44 yards, one of which went for the touchdown seen above. He’s getting it done through the air, helping fellow rookie Baker Mayfield have a big half.

Mayfield has led the way by completing 17-of-22 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in two quarters. Arguably the most impressive part of the half for Mayfield is that he’s connected with three different players on his three touchdown passes. As he gets more and more comfortable, the Browns offense seems to continually look better. The young quarterback is proving the Browns correct for selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

