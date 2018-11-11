Nick Chubb Breaks 59-Year-Old Browns Records With 92-Yard Touchdown Run

Nick Chubb set two Cleveland Browns records on Sunday, busting a 92-yard run for the longest touchdown run and longest rush from scrimmage in franchise history.

92-td TD run for RB Nick Chubb. #Browns 14/158/1 rushing

2/26/1 receiving pic.twitter.com/qtWWOI3ja9 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 11, 2018

Before Chubb’s record-breaking run against the Atlanta Falcons, the longest rushing touchdown and longest rush from scrimmage in Browns history belonged to Hall of Fame back Bobby Mitchell, who broke free for a 90-yard score against the Washington Redskins on November 15, 1959, in a 31-17 victory.

With his 92-yard run, Chubb tied Bo Jackson and Kenny Washington for the 15th-longest rush in NFL history. The longest run belongs to Tony Dorsett, who broke off a 99-yarder for the Dallas Cowboys on January 3, 1983, in a 31-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The run gave Chubb 158 yards on 14 carries on the day to go with two catches for 26 yards and another score.

Chubb rarely saw the field in the early going of season, carrying the ball three or fewer times in each of Cleveland’s first six games. But with Carlos Hyde struggling with a foot injury, the rookie has taken the reins.

Across three games heading into the Sunday matchup with the Falcons, Chubb carried the ball 58 times for 230 yards and a touchdown.