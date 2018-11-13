Nick Mullen’s Wife, Haleigh, Shows Off Toned Abs at the Beach

Nick Mullens, the new starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has been married to his wife, Haleigh, since 2017. Haleigh is an athlete, herself: as a former cheerleader for the University of Southern Mississippi, she and Mullens often show off their fit physiques via social media.

One such recent photo was posted by Haleigh in June, in which she showcased her killer abs in a pink bikini, with Mullens wearing colorful, floral-printed swim shorts. Haleigh wrote, “I like being a beach bum with ya 😘”

In early November, Mullens was thrust in the spotlight for his stunning opener of a performance against the Raiders. Now, people are likely wondering if the overnight celebrity can keep it up for a full season, or if that game was more indicative of a one-off performance.

Haleigh is nothing if not supportive of her husband’s sudden rise to fame. In an emotional Instagram post following her husband’s first start for the 49ers, Haleigh wrote, “So many emotions. The best part is outside of football he’s also the most incredible human with a heart and soul so pure. I’m one lucky lady! I love you #4 ❤️ Colossians 3:23″

Colossians 3:23 is a bible verse that reads, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”

Haleigh and Nick have been together since college. Now, Haleigh is an elementary school teacher, and lives with her husband in California. They are also proud parents of their Goldendoodle named Scout, who appears frequently in Haleigh’s Instagram.

In October, Haleigh wrote a birthday post for Scout, writing, “Birthday Boy bandana because this little dood is 1! Happy Birthday Scouty! Thank you for making all our days brighter and full of cuddles! We love you bubs! 🐶❤️🎉 ”

Off of the Instagram, the Mullens are known for being impeccably well-mannered. Nick is known for calling reporters “sir”, and still texts his high school athletic director to ask if he can use the high school’s weight room whenever he comes home. The question is whether he can continue to deliver the way that he did in the game against the Raiders, or if he set an impossibly high bar for himself in his first real game of NFL play.

