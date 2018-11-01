Haleigh Mullens, Nick Mullen’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Haleigh Hughes is the wife of Nick Mullens, who is the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers tonight.

Hughes and Mullens have been together since college, and they were married in July, 2017.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Haleigh Mullens, Formerly Haleigh Hughes, Was a Cheerleader at the University of Southern Mississippi

Mullens and his wife, Haleigh, have been together since college, when he was a starting quarterback for Southern Miss and she was a cheerleader. According to Busted Coverage, Haleigh was a member of Kappa Delta during her time at school, and was a liberal studies major.

The couple have been together for several years; Haleigh’s oldest photograph with Nick is on April 15, 2015. She captioned the picture, “Semi Formal with my one and only @nickmullens”

Simiarly, Nick’s first Instagram post of Haleigh was posted on August 15, 2015. He wrote, “Fan of a fan #SMTTT”

2. Haleigh Is an Elementary School Teacher

Haleigh frequently posts about her work as a teacher and also retweets the posts of other teachers, especially in relation to social commentary. Haleigh tweeted, “As a teacher, I can’t even imagine going through such a tragedy and nightmare like what happened today in Florida. Sending my love and prayers to everyone who has been affected. My heart is aching for you”

Haleigh appears to have graduated from school in 2016, per her Instagram. She and Nick live together in California, but it’s unclear where she works.

3. The Mullens Are Proud Dog Parents of a Mini Goldendoodle Named Scout

The Mullens don’t have any children, but they do have an adorable Goldendoodle named Scout, who is just over one year old. Both Nick and Haleigh post pictures of Scout often.

In March, Nick posted a particularly fluffy photo of Scout and captioned it, ” ‘Yo Dad, bout time we head to the barber shop. Whatcha think?’ – Scout”

It appears that Scout was a holiday gift of some sort. Haleigh posted a photo of Scout as a puppy beneath a Christmas tree, writing, “Hi everybody! I’m Scout Mullens, but you can call me Scouty 🐶 #minidood”

4. Haleigh’s Pinned Tweet Is a Set of Lyrics From Worship Band Hillsong United

Though Haleigh and Nick stay relatively private about their faith on social media, Haleigh’s pinned tweet on her Twitter account reads, “Your grace abounds in deepest waters, Your sovereign hand will be my guide, Where feet may fail and fear surrounds me, You’ve never failed and You won’t start now”

5. The Mullens Are Openly Obsessed With the Television Show ‘This Is Us’

This is Us is the best show and @NickMullens and I may be obsessed with it!! #MarriedLife — Haleigh Mullens (@haleighhmullens) February 28, 2018

Nick and Haleigh are proud fans of the hit NBC television show This Is Us, according to several tweets by Haleigh. She also appears to love the Harry Potter series, as she frequently retweets tweets by J.K. Rowling.