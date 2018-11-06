OKC Thunder Hold Out Against Pelicans After Russell Westbrook Injury

Some of the biggest names in the NBA are having a hard time avoiding early injury this season–All-Stars beware. The New Orleans Pelicans have been missing star player Anthony Davis throughout several games this season because of a persistent elbow sprain, and during team’s matchup in OKC the injury bug struck again–this time against the Thunder.

Russell Westbrook went down hard during the third quarter and had to be helped off the floor with an apparent ankle injury. He hobbled dramatically and had to stop at points, completely unable to walk on his own–which doesn’t bode well for OKC’s immediate future. The Pelicans attempted to capitalize on Westbrook’s absence throughout the final quarter and clawed their way back from a once-substantial deficit, but a series of late missed free throws sabotaged the win they could’ve had.

Anthony Davis appeared to still be battling elbow pain but still managed to put up 25 points. He wasn’t alone–Jrue Holiday chipped in 25 and Nikola Mirotic contributed 20 in the all-around team performance.

Paul George and the Thunder put up well-distributed numbers as well, ultimately making up for Westbrook’s absence and keeping the Pels at bay.

When Will Westbrook Return?

It’s unclear at this point how severe Westbrook’s injury is, or when exactly he’ll return. It may not be as bad as it seems, though.

David J. Chao, a former NFL doctor, revealed on Twitter that Westbrook’s injury may not be as bad as it looks on the surface.

#RussellWestbrook

By video, standard low basketball type inversion ankle sprain. Looks worse than it will be. Will miss less than most people think. Not long term or season ending. https://t.co/uq8RKsuDH3 — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) November 6, 2018

Both the Pelicans and the Thunder will need to keep their stars healthy if they hope to make a deep run into the postseason. With Anthony Davis nursing a finicky elbow and Russell Westbrook now out for who knows how long, the future is uncertain for both teams.

READ NEXT: Bucks Fans React to New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys