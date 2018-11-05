Bucks Fans React to the MECCA-Inspired ‘City Edition’ Jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks revealed their bold new “City Edition” jerseys today, which mimic the classed MECCA floor of the team’s iconic 70s and 80s stretch.

The @Bucks unveiled their MECCA inspired City Edition jerseys 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SdPwPSvbnv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2018

The MECCA floor was designed and painted in 1977 by pop artist Robert Indiana and became an eye-catching centerpiece in Milwaukee.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others enjoyed a distinct homecourt advantage during the 20-or-so years the Bucks played at the MECCA, as visiting teams sometimes struggled to adjust to the bold paint that covered the entirety of the floor.

Fan Reactions

Like the original MECCA floor, the colors on these jerseys clash somewhat and are hard to miss. Fans had mixed reactions to the new threads in spite of the nostalgic value.

Reactions included commentary on the brightness of the color scheme:

And this person wanted the jerseys to go back to where they came from:

Tell them to un-unveil them — KUZ SZN(Lakers 77-5) (@LilKuziVert__) November 5, 2018

Someone spoke up for the mannequin modeling the jersey:

even the mannequin is upset to be dressed in this atrocity — Craig Montenegro Space Force Master Chief (@YoungGordoFlako) November 5, 2018

And this guy is ready to buy, though begrudgingly:

I mean ya ima buy some but its not like i wanna — RatLover24 (@lloe_bet) November 5, 2018

Can the Jerseys Win Milwaukee Over?

The Bucks will have 12 opportunities to wear the new jerseys this season:

– Monday, Nov. 19 vs. Denver

– Monday, Dec. 10 vs. Cleveland

– Monday, Dec. 17 at Detroit

– Saturday, Dec. 22 at Miami

– Monday, Jan. 7 vs. Utah

– Monday, Jan. 21 vs. Dallas

– Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Detroit

– Saturday, Feb. 2 at Washington

– Sunday, March 24 vs. Cleveland

– Monday, April 1 at Brooklyn

– Thursday, April 4 at Philadelphia

– Sunday, April 7 vs. Atlanta

It’s not uncommon for fans to have picky reactions to new designs, but we’ll see if Bucks fans are able to reconcile their love of last year’s “Cream City” jerseys with their apparent reluctance to accept these new throwback-inspired kits.

