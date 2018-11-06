WATCH: Russell Westbrook Suffers Scary Injury vs. Pelicans

In a scary moment during Monday’s action, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook went down in pain during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s tough to tell exactly what happened on the play, but it certainly didn’t look good. Here’s a look at the video, courtesy of Justin Phan of Fantasy Labs, who points out it may have been an ankle injury.

Looked more like an ankle injury for Russ on the replay. Was helped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/PgU1VRqIBp — Justin Phan (@jphanned) November 6, 2018

The video angle doesn’t provide any clarification, but Westbrook immediately rolls on the ground while grabbing his leg. He put very little pressure on his foot/leg while attempting to get back to the locker room. You just have to hope it was a bad sprained ankle at worst, but it certainly didn’t look good at all.

Here’s an extended look at Westbrook attempting to get off the floor and back to the locker room, courtesy of Bleacher Report.

Russ limps off the floor after suffering an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/uI9PpLqK28 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2018

Update

After a few additional angles of the video were revealed, it seems it was Westbrook’s ankle which came down on Anthony Davis’ foot. It was a bad twist and is tough to watch. Here’s the other angle from Drew Shiller.

Russell Westbrook rolled his left ankle pretty bad pic.twitter.com/TVSga3vtym — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 6, 2018

As additional information or any updates are revealed on Westbrook’s status or the injury we’ll be sure to update this post. One positive bit of potential news came from David J. Chao, a former NFL doctor who revealed that Westbrook’s injury may not be as bad as it looks on the surface.

By video, standard low basketball type inversion ankle sprain. Looks worse than it will be. Will miss less than most people think. Not long term or season ending. https://t.co/uq8RKsuDH3 — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) November 6, 2018

After the injury occurred, Thunder fans poured in thoughts and well wishes for their point guard on social media. As you can imagine, fans were even offering up their own ankles for Westbrook, who means so much to the Thunder organization and fanbase.

Take my ankles @russwest44 🙏🙏 — Quang Nguyen (@QWinner96) November 6, 2018

