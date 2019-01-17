Carmelo Anthony Trade For J.R. Smith Could Happen Says Writer

Cleveland Cavaliers guard, JR Smith has been off the basketball court for a while now.

Smith has been aways from the Cavs since he accused the Cavs of tanking in an interview with The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd.

“I don’t think the goal is to win,” Smith told Lloyd.

“The goal isn’t to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can. I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan.”

The Cavs are not the same that they were last season mainly because LeBron left the Cavaliers for a second time and signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract in July.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.6 minutes per game this season and currently out of action with a groin inury.

The Cavaliers are still looking for a team to roll the dice on J.R. Smith and apparently, the Houston Rockets could be that team.

Under one circumstance: Carmelo Anthony might have to be traded, according to Cleveland-based writer, Sam Amico.

“I’m fine if you don’t want Carmelo under any circumstance,” says writer, Sam Amico.

“But I’m telling you, the Rockets are the only team that’s slightly interested in Smith. They would do the trade if you took back Carmelo as part of the package. At the very least, they would think long and hard about it. Knowing that, I think it’s a call the Cavs have to make. They MUST find a way to trade J.R. He isn’t taking a buyout. Forget it. Not happening.”

Carmelo Anthony has not played NBA basketball since November.

A ten-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.