Carmelo Anthony Update: Melo Could Join These Teams

Carmelo Anthony has not played NBA basketball since November.

A ten-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.

NBA analyst Chris Sheridan chatted with me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast in December and said something happened between the team that “they don’t want out yet.”

“Still trying to figure that out,” Sheridan said via Scoop B Radio.

I was in the arena at San Antonio the night he disappeared. They were saying he’s out with the flu. And it actually was a flu bug going around the team. The coach stated that James Harden was sniffling and Chris Paul was too. So there really was a flu bug going around during that game.”

The Rockets have said all of the right things since Melo and the Rockets parted ways.

“Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him,” Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey said in November.

“The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.” With Melo still under contract with the Houston Rockets, he’ll either be bought out or traded.

Where does Melo go?

“He can still contribute,” ESPN NBA analyst, Jalen Rose told TMZ. “It’s just … finding the right opportunity is tough because unless there’s a major injury, a contender team probably wouldn’t add him. And then, a lottery team is probably looking to ‘Stop tryin’ for Zion,’ so they’re tanking in a lot of ways.” “Maybe an injury happens and he gets back in the league.”

How about the Los Angeles Lakers?

Anthony is a close friend to Lakers All-Star forward, LeBron James, something many people believe he has in his favor. They’ve added savvy veterans like Tyson Chandler into the fold and they added Michael Beasley and Rajon Rondo during the offseason. The Lakers have been deliberate in watching their cap space too! “They may get Carmelo,” Chris Sheridan also told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. “The Lakers want their flexibility for next season,” says Sheridan. “That’s a wait and see thing in L.A.” Philadelphia 76ers?

The Sixers have a glaring need for a power forward after trading Dario Saric to Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler deal.