Clippers Trade Talk: Best Jimmy Butler Packages to Offer Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a few big decisions to make when it comes to their future. One of the biggest will be made prior to the February 7 trade deadline and relates to the player they acquired just months ago in Jimmy Butler. While the Sixers have had on-court success with Butler, rumblings have led to the belief that there’s a chance he could be moved.

ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan spoke about Butler recently on The Lowe Post podcast with Zach Lowe and grabbed attention with her comments on the star guard. She stated that Butler could be “on thin ice” with the Sixers moving forward.

While there hasn’t been anything made public by the team about a possible trade of Butler, teams are apparently already eyeing him in 2019 free agency. As The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported, both the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets are expected to pursue the guard this offseason.

League sources expect the Clippers and Nets—two teams that run a lot of pick-and-roll—to pursue Butler this summer. Butler is a star who needs to be kept happy about his role in the offense, but that kind of coddling funnels into preparations that the Sixers will have to start making anyway.

If the Sixers have no plans of giving Butler a max contract extension this offseason, it would be wise to make the move and attempt to get as much back as possible. After all, losing him in free agency would be a worst-case scenario for Philly, so it’s at least worth considering.

Since the Clippers are obviously interested in Butler, we’re going to take a look at a few potential options the Sixers could try and land from Los Angeles prior to the deadline. It’s worth noting that the offers may not be all that lucrative if there’s a belief he wouldn’t re-sign with the Philly in free agency and would test the market.

Clippers Trade Montrezl Harrell & Patrick Beverley

The Clippers take a calculated risk here, and moving Montrezl Harrell is certainly not the easiest decision to make. The 25-year-old forward is having the best season of his career, averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He would fill a major need for the Sixers, but the Clippers could be making a big call by parting ways with him.

Assuming Los Angeles decides this is a move worth making and believe Butler will stay in town for the long haul, I think they get the better side. Regardless, Philly gets immediate help and added depth in the frontcourt, which benefits both sides. Marcin Gortat hasn’t been much of a factor for the Clippers, and Patrick Beverley’s contract is set to expire, so parting ways with either would make sense.

Clippers Take Chance on Trade for Markelle Fultz

*Sixers send a second-round pick to Clippers

The Clippers aren’t a team who has been highlighted as a top potential landing spot for the Sixers’ former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz but make for an interesting fit. While there’s a lot to be figured out with Fultz’s shoulder injury and his future, if he turns a corner then the Clippers walk away as massive winners here.

One key part of this trade for Los Angeles is that it also gives them even more cap space moving forward, assuming Butler opts out of his deal and becomes a free agent. In turn, their plan to make a big push this offseason continues to take form and they can bring back Butler if both sides choose to go that route.

On the Sixers side, adding Harrell and another stretch four in Mike Scott makes sense, but Lou Williams is the eye-opening addition. He’ll return back to Philly where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. I’m not sure the Clippers would be all that interested in moving Williams, but if they knew Butler would re-sign, then they’d likely be open to considering it.

