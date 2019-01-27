Anthony Davis Trade Talk: Nets May Push Lakers, Celtics for Star?

The Brooklyn Nets may want in on the Anthony Davis trade fun. Although the chatter surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans star has primarily been around the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, the Nets are lurking in the shadows. Brooklyn has taken steps in the right direction after a few tough seasons and will likely be in the market for a big move this coming offseason.

As things stand, the Nets sit with a 27-23 record, holding the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Even following a season-ending injury to one of their top players in Caris LeVert, the team has continued to play at a high level, winning six straight as of late. And according to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, the nets may be right there in the mix this offseason if and when the trade offers for Davis begin.

During a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the analyst spoke about a wide range of topics, but during a stretch about the Lakers, an interesting comment on Brooklyn was made.

Stephen A. Smith Puts Nets in Mix for Anthony Davis Trade

In the midst of stating his concern over the Lakers’ ability to lure a marquee free agent, Smith addressed how the offseason and Davis’ situation will go. He all but guaranteed the New Orleans Pelicans star will tell the team he wants out this summer but believes the Lakers could lose out on the All-Star. Instead, citing the Celtics and Nets as options to watch for him.

“Anthony Davis will let the Pelicans know he wants out this summer. He will announce it publicly, he wants to be traded, make no mistake about it, it’s coming. But the Pelicans still have to cooperate, and it’s not like Anthony Davis is going to say ‘I want to go to the Lakers only.’ He’s going to say he wants out and he wants to be with a contender.” Smith stated. “So it’s a Boston [Celtics] situation, it’s a Lakers situation, it could potentially be a Brooklyn Nets situation. I don’t think the Clippers, but you never know.”

The Nets have the firepower to make a push to acquire Davis if they opt to go that route. Their roster is loaded with young players and the arrow is pointing up for the franchise also. After three consecutive seasons with 28 or fewer wins, the Nets have nearly surpassed their best win total over that span in just 50 games this year.

Potential Nets Trade for Anthony Davis

The situation involving Brooklyn and their trade for Davis would be an interesting one, as the team has eight players currently on one-year deals. It’s all but certain that a deal would include center Jarrett Allen, who’s improving at a fairly rapid rate and would be a nice addition for the Pelicans.

Beyond that, much of the deal could be centered around draft picks. Along with the Nets’ own selections (with a few second-rounders dealt), they have the Denver Nuggets’ 2019 protected first-round pick and two other second-rounders this year (Pacers, Knicks) coming in. Brooklyn is also set to receive two picks in the second round of the 2020 draft (Nuggets, Blazers) and one in 2021 (Suns), per RealGM.

The Nets also could include Joe Harris potentially or even LeVert, who they’ve reportedly kept out of previous trade talks. Regardless, Brooklyn has the firepower to make a strong offer for Davis if that’s how the upcoming offseason plays out.

READ NEXT: Lakers Trade Talk: 3 Anthony Davis Deals Involving Brandon Ingram