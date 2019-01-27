Sixers Trade Talk: Realistic Thon Maker & Reggie Bullock Deals

The old saying of “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” can certainly stand true at the NBA trade deadline. While the 2019 deadline approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in need of a few specific things, one of which is just depth in any form. The Sixers are battling injuries across the board and have struggled to get consistent production off their bench.

Fortunately, two of the biggest needs in outside shooting/wing play and a backup center are somewhat realistic options, depending on where you look. While there are a few veteran centers who could be on the move, the Sixers may have a chance to land a young one to put behind Joel Embiid on the depth chart.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker has requested a trade as he seeks an opportunity for more playing time.

“The representative for Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker has told management that he would prefer the franchise to trade Maker to a team that would provide a larger role for the former lottery pick, league sources told ESPN.”

It’s not all that surprising, as Maker has averaged just 11.7 minutes per game this year, down from 16.7 last season. He was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has flashed decent upside at points.

Maker is just one name for the Sixers to consider, and another is Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Bullock, who’s averaging a career-best 12.0 points per game this season. We’re going to look at a potential trade for both players, who would certainly see a fair amount of work if added by Philly ahead of the deadline.

Sixers Move Furkan Korkmaz for Thon Maker

*Sixers also send 2020 second-round pick to Bucks

There are a few reasons why this could make sense, but it starts with the Sixers already declining the option on Furkan Korkmaz. In turn, Philly will either need to trade him or likely let him leave town without getting anything in return. Adding a second-round pick is a little bit extra that may not be needed, as Korkmaz has looked good at points this season.

Both players involved in this deal are raw, but there’s a good chance that a change of scenery could go a long way towards helping their future outlook. Plus, the Bucks add some additional outside shooting here as well, and the Sixers have moved Korkmaz out of the main rotation as of late.

Sixers Opt to Trade Markelle Fultz

*Pistons also send 2022 second-round draft pick to Sixers

I’m not entirely sold on the fact that the Sixers will trade Markelle Fultz yet. It’s not out of the question, but I think they may want to see if he can get on the floor and showcase an improved level of play to bolster his value. Even beyond that, the front office would surely love it more than anything if Fultz returned from shoulder rehab and looked like he did while playing at the University of Washington.

For what it’s worth, the 2022 second-round pick is nothing to turn your nose up at. This is the expected “double draft,” which is when high school players are able to enter the league. If that pans out, then every pick throughout the entire draft gets far more valuable.

On the opposite side, the Pistons get a player with upside in Fultz who could turn into their point guard of the future. There’s an obvious risk, but if it means giving up two expiring deals and a draft pick, there’s an argument that the deal is worth taking a chance on.

