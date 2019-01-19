Sixers Trade Talk: 3 Potential Markelle Fultz Deals to Monitor

While Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz rehabs from a shoulder injury, the topic of potential trades involving the former No. 1 pick continues to swirl. Although nothing has ramped up to a point that’s left many believing it happening as of late, the idea is still intriguing to look into.

The Sixers could opt to go a variety of ways as the NBA trade deadline approaches, but one of the moves may be to send Fultz to a new team. Unfortunately, with the young guard attempting to get back on the floor after being diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, his value isn’t all that high currently.

But the idea of dealing Fultz could be appealing to the Sixers for a variety of reasons, one of which is that it frees up nearly enough cap space to pursue another max player in free agency. The Athletic’s Danny Leroux previously detailed the situation.

After acquiring Jimmy Butler in the regular season’s biggest blockbuster, Philadelphia does not actually have max space at the moment assuming Butler opts out and re-signs with the team. However, their ~$20 million in space could jump to about the necessary amount for a max player if they can find a taker for Markelle Fultz either before the trade deadline or next summer. Having that simple a path to a max slot makes the Sixers more appropriate in this group than the one for teams without the ability to sign a max player.

The Fultz trade talks could ramp up as the deadline approaches, especially if he’s able to return to the court and improve his stock a bit. Regardless, we’re going to take a look at a few potential deals the Sixers could consider.

*Note: All trades created with ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Detroit Pistons

I’m not exactly sure how the Detroit Pistons value Reggie Bullock, but his outside shooting would be a nice addition to the Sixers. Plus, the fact he and Ish Smith are both only under contract through this season allows the team flexibility in free agency and the potential to target a max player. The duo would provide a solid spark in terms of bench production and could be valuable for the homestretch of the 2018-19 season.

Many Sixers fans may want the team to hold onto Furkan Korkmaz, and it would be understandable if not for one key sticking point. Philly declined his option, so trading the young shooting guard in a deal with Fultz would make sense if it helps bolster what they receive in return.

Orlando Magic

*Note: Trade includes potential second-round draft pick from Sixers

Terrence Ross has a pretty lofty trade value currently, so I actually think the Sixers would need to include a draft pick here. I do think there’s a strong possibility that the Magic get a better offer for Ross as well, so this doesn’t seem to be the most likely scenario.

With that said, adding a player who can provide bench scoring and also a big man like Khem Birch to offer depth behind Joel Embiid would be huge for the Sixers. This deal helps Philly with the win-now mentality and provides the type of potential bench production they’ve been searching for throughout the year.

Cleveland Cavaliers

*Note: Trade includes potential top-20 protected first-round draft pick.

I’m not sure how much I love this deal, and much of it depends on the type of production Hood would be able to provide off the bench. He’s been hit-or-miss during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers but has flashed a decent amount of upside this season. Regardless, it’s a one-year situation with the former Duke Blue Devil and would help in the Sixers’ push for a championship.

Adding Ante Zizic, who’s shown at least a bit of upside during his time with the Cavaliers goes along with the above statement on providing depth behind Embiid. Zizic is still fairly raw as a player, but if he comes along, he has the potential to be a strong backup center.

