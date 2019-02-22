Orchids of Asia Day Spa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. Robert Kraft has been accused, along with 100 other men, of soliciting sex. A warrant was issued for the Patriots owner on February 21 with authorities saying that Kraft solicited sex at the spa on two separate occasions over the past month. In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

The 7-month long investigation into the Orchids of Asia Day Spa involved the Palm Beach and Martin County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the Department of Homeland Security and the IRS. The investigation was focused on human trafficking as well as prostitution. The spa is located at 103 South US Highway 1 in Jupiter, Florida, 20 miles north of Palm Beach. The business was first opened in February 2012.

The National Human Trafficking phone number is 1-888-373-7888. The hotline is confidential. In addition, victims or those with information about human trafficking can text “BeFree” to 233733.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Accused Madam’s Lawyer Says She Did Know Prostitution Was Going on at the Spa

The accused madam of the spa has been named by authorities as Hua Zhang. WPBF reports that she also in charge of Sequoia Apple Day Spa in Hobe Sound, Florida. The owner of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa is listed as Zhang, a resident of Winter Garden, Florida. Zhang has been charged with 26 counts of procuring for prostitution, keeping and frequenting a house of prostitution as well as deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution. The spa was formerly known as the Tokyo Day Spa and Massage.

Another person, Lei Wang, 39, has been taken into custody in relation to possible crimes at the spa. At the same time, two other people, Ruimei Li and Lixia Zhu, 48, were arrested in Stuart, Florida, and accused of running a similar spa. Further arrests occurred at a spa in Sebastian, Florida. WPBF reports that Zhang was issued a bond of $250,000 after her first court appearance on the morning of February 20.

Zhang was ordered to not have any contact with any of the women who were found at the spa. Her attorney said that Zhang had no knowledge of any prostitution that was going on in the rooms of the massage parlor. In addition to being accused of running the spa, Zhang is also accused of engaging in sex for money with a man at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

2. A Massage at the Spa Is Reported to Cost Close to $80

According to the Yelp reviews for the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, massages can cost up to $80. Many in the reviews, which are largely mixed, say that customers were also automatically charged a tip. The website for the spa has a slogan reading, “A Full-Service Day Spa with a Touch of the Orient.” The website advertises an “Early Bird” special offering an hour-long massage for $64.

The Orchids of Asia Day Spa Facebook page includes several five star reviews, all from men. The most recent review is from August 2017, from a woman, who gives a scathing review regarding a facial she received at the spa. The review concludes with the lines, “I ended up giving a 15% tip when nothing was deserved. I would NOT recommend the Orchid Spa for any services, especially facials.”

3. Sheriff Will Snyder Says Women Who ‘Worked’ in the Spa Were Forbidden From Leaving

In a press conference announcing the arrest warrants issued for Kraft, Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said that there are “no legitimate workers” at the spa. The Treasure Coast Palm, citing police documents, said that offices found women in “sexual servitude” inside of a total of 10 spas in Orlando and in Palm Beach County.

Jupiter police say there is no threat to public safety and no one is hurt. They will release more info soon. ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/1XDAprZLwb — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 19, 2019

Sheriff Snyder said in his press conference that the women who were found in the spa were not allowed to leave. The Treasure Coast Palm reports that around 20 men per day were surveilled visiting the spa. Warrants were issued in November 2018 which led to investigators discovering bodily fluids on napkins in the building’s trash. In addition to those search warrants, officers also placed a tracking device on Hua Zhang’s car.

4. A Huge Police Response Was Reported at the Spa in the Days Leading Up to the Announcement of Kraft’s Involvement

On February 19, three days before the news of Kraft’s involvement with the spa was announced, WPTV reported that there had been a large police presence at the spa.

A woman who works near to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, Stephanie Lewandowski, told the Treasure Coast Palm about her view of the police operation, “You hear that this stuff happens, but right next door to where you work? It’s like a movie come to life. You see it like in a movie or you hear about it, but you never think it’s really going to happen next to where you work.”

5. Authorities Say There Are Videos of Kraft, and Other Men, Soliciting Sex

NBC News reports that officials have video of Kraft soliciting sex in two occasions over the past month. Kraft is a known to be a winter resident of the Palm Beach area. Kraft is not the only famous sports figure who lives in the area, Tiger Woods is a long-term resident of Jupiter.

