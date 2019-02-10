Sixers Roster & Lineup vs. Lakers With Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic

The Philadelphia 76ers’ encore performance to the debut of their new-look roster will come against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Sixers pulled off an impressive win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday following a handful of trades, one of which brought Tobias Harris to town. They’re the headliner on Sunday’s NBA slate and face James and company in a nationally-televised game.

Although the addition of Harris to Philly’s new loaded starting five drew the attention, it was JJ Redick who caught fire against the Nuggets. He poured in 34 points on 11-of-15 shooting while knocking down 6-of-7 from beyond the arc. Harris had a strong debut, scoring 14 points with eight rebounds and three assists while Jimmy Butler (22 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Joel Embiid (15 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks) also had solid stat lines.

After the win, the Sixers look to build off it with their new group which also features Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott, James Ennis, and Jonathan Simmons. We’re going to take a look at Philly’s updated roster and starting lineup ahead of the game against the Lakers.

Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Lakers

*Notates expected starter

C: Joel Embiid*, Boban Marjanovic, Amir Johnson

PF: Tobias Harris*, Mike Scott, Jonah Bolden

SF: Jimmy Butler*, James Ennis, Furkan Korkmaz

SG: JJ Redick*, Jonathan Simmons

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell

While the Sixers will be close to full strength, it seems Jonathan Simmons, who was acquired in the Markelle Fultz trade will be active but is unlikely to play. During the first game with the other new additions, we saw both Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson not come off the bench. In turn, Scott (16 minutes), Marjanoovic (15) and Ennis (15) received the most playing time for the second unit.

Ennis posted a well-rounded stat line with six points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. He could certainly see additional minutes, but Scott, who had a quiet game, sets up as a great option too produce off the bench moving forward as the team’s primary stretch-four.

Sixers’ Future Outlook With New Roster

Philadelphia is staring at a big opportunity moving forward if they’re able to keep both Butler and Harris after the year. Although both players can test free agency, if the Sixers re-sign them, it would keep this starting lineup together for the foreseeable future and keep their sights set on a title.

Beyond just the current group, the Sixers have a decision to make on JJ Redick, who’s played arguably the best basketball of his career over the past two seasons. They also have rookie Zhaire Smith set to return at some point this season to help bolster the team’s depth even more.

