Ben Simmons Loves Tobias Harris & Boban Marjanovic’s Dance Moves

Ahead of the potential debut of two new members of the Philadelphia 76ers in Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic, Ben Simmons showed some love to his new teammates. Or at the very least, he loved seeing the dance moves which the duo known as “Bobi & Tobi” had previously shown off.

Harris and Marjanovic formed a close friendship and even created their own show called “The Bobi & Tobi Show” which is where Simmons’ recent finding came from. As CBC Athletes revealed, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year pulled up a video from last year of the former Los Angeles Clippers duo doing the ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ dance.

Even rapper Lil Dicky and Shaq couldn’t get enough of Harris and Marjanovic’s dance moves. The bond between these two is obvious, and during their introductory press conference, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia revealed that Harris joked he and Marjanovic were a package deal.

Tobias Harris on Boban Marjanović: "He secretly has in his contract that we’re a package deal." #Sixers — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) February 7, 2019

Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic & Mike Scott Trade

The Sixers’ first of multiple trades prior to the deadline came on Wednesday morning in the early hours. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported, the deal brought Harris, Marjanovic and Scott to Philly while the team sent rookie Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, two first-round picks and two second-rounders to the Clippers.

Sources: Clippers and Sixers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected 1st via Miami and two second rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

He proceeded to cite that the second-round picks are in 2021 and 2023 while ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne broke down the first-round picks Philly traded in the deal. They include Miami’s unprotected 2021 selection and their own 2020 pick which is lottery protected for three seasons.

The 2020 Sixers pick is lottery protected for 3 years. Becomes 2 second round picks (in 23 &24) if it doesn’t convey before then. The Miami first round pick in 21 is unprotected. https://t.co/CZiRNyvr8T — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 6, 2019

The additions help give the Sixers arguably the strongest starting five in the Eastern Conference and their proceeding moves added to the depth as well. After deals which included the team trading Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic and acquiring James Ennis from the Houston Rockets, they enter the homestretch with many new faces.

Sixers Post-Trade Deadline Roster & Starting Lineup

C: Joel Embiid*, Boban Marjanovic, Justin Patton, Amir Johnson

PF: Tobias Harris*, Mike Scott, Jonah Bolden

SF: Jimmy Butler*, James Ennis, Furkan Korkmaz, Haywood Highsmith

SG: JJ Redick*, Jonathan Simmons, Zhaire Smith (injured), Shake Milton (injured)

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell

Jonathan Simmons was acquired in the Fultz deal which also brought a protected first-round pick and a second-round selection as well. As far as the Ennis deal goes, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer revealed the Rockets received the option to swap draft rights in the 2021 NBA Draft with the Sixers.

After the original trade involving Harris, the Sixers were lacking depth, so the moves which came on Thursday were big for their overall outlook moving forward this season. Along with the healthy core above, the team may get rookie Zhaire Smith back fairly soon, which would help out the depth at guard.

READ NEXT: Sixers Concerned Jimmy Butler Will Leave in 2019 Free Agency?