Super Bowl 2019: Halftime Performance Pictures

Travis Scott and Maroon 5 both performed during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The NFL has had some amazing performances over the last few decades, and plenty of sub-par flops, with celebrities such as Prince, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, and many, many more putting on excellent shows for the millions of viewers tuning in to the game.

Although Adam Levine, frontman and lead singer of Maroon 5, suffered through a very recent death hoax leading up to his performance, the singer was very much alive and kicking as he jammed out during halftime, while the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams took a much-needed break before the second half.

Scott also performed alongside Levine, to explosive reviews from fans in the crowd and on social media after he entered the stage through a fireball. Scott, who is known for his unhinged and crazy performances during live shows, left his mark on the 53rd Super Bowl.

The best part of the halftime show would have to be Spongebob’s introduction however, and Twitter seems to agree. Check out a few pictures from the halftime show below:

Note: keep refreshing for updates as we continue to add more pictures to this post!

