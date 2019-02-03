Best Halftime Super Bowl Performers Over the Years

Travis Scott will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5 on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The past halftime performers at the Super Bowl have been exposed to audience numbers far bigger than they usually encounter, with Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance credited with 106.6 million viewers last year, according to CBS Sports.

The NFL has had some amazing performances over the last few decades, and plenty of sub-par flops, with celebrities such as Prince, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, and many, many more putting on excellent shows for the millions of viewers tuning in to the game.

Who were some of the best performances over the past decade? Check out our top five favorite halftime performers below:

Prince, Super Bowl XLI

Prince rocked four different electric guitars in Miami in 2007, and captivated the hearts of millions of viewers while singing “Purple Rain” in the pouring rain. The late musician’s performance is one of the most memorable and beloved Super Bowl halftime performances of all-time.

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI

When Lady Gaga performed in 2017 in Houston, most people were more enthralled with her performance than the actual game, since the Atlanta Falcons seemed to have the game in the bag at the time. The singer started her performance by jumping from the roof of the NRG Stadium and had four different costume changes throughout, in typical Gaga-fashion, while singing some of her most popular tunes.

Katy Perry, Super Bowl XLVI

Katy Perry’s 2015 shark show at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona was one of the most talked about performances in NFL history. Perry entered the stadium on a giant tiger with Lenny Kravitz jamming “I Kissed a Girl” on guitar, followed by Missy Elliot rapping while Perry belted “Firework” standing on a star high above the ground. And we can’t forget the shark performers, who stole the show behind Perry, with the left shark dancer even generating thousands of memes and instant internet fame due to his goofy dance moves.

Michael Jackson, Super Bowl XXVII

The late King of Pop performed some of his biggest moves for the audience, including moonwalking across the stage and a long, 90-second silent stand, and inevitably put on a show that actually improved the game’s ratings when in past years the halftime show fell short. Jackson performed at the Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, California in 1993.

Beyoncé, Super Bowl XLVII

Beyoncé put on an incredible halftime show in 2013 and, as usual, blew her fans out of the water with her performance. After singing the national anthem in her hometown of Houston during Super Bowl XXXVIII, she was an obvious choice for a halftime performer sometime down the road. Included in the performance was a guest appearance by her former group Destiny’s Child, bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who joined her onstage.

Tune in on Sunday to catch Adam Levine with Maroon 5, alongside rapper Travis Scott, jam out during halftime while the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams for the Lombardi Trophy.

