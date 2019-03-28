10 Best Heavy Bag Gloves for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save

Boxing is one of those activities that’s an all-around workout, both for cardio and your core. But you don’t have to be in the actual ring to gain from it. Training on the bags will help your footwork, coordination, and stamina, especially for newbies to the sport. But if you’re doing that, you’ll obviously need protection for your hands. So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and best heavy bag gloves for beginners to help make your decision easier. So check them out to see which is the right fit for you.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.92 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Everlast Pro Style Boxing Training GlovesPrice: $27.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- EverCool mesh ventilation panels for extra breathability
- EverFresh antimicrobial treatment to prevent bad odor and bacteria growth
- Innovative two-layer foam provides better shock absorbency and padded protection
- They aren't the best quality, hence the price, but great for beginners
- Some users said they didn't smell good for the first few training sessions
- Probably isn't a good idea to spar with these
Everlast is synonymous with boxing having been associated with the sport since 1917 when they first made some headgear for Jack Dempsey, a boxing legend. It’s 100 years later, but Everlast is still producing gear and their Pro Style Training Gloves are great for beginners who want to start hitting the bags.
Featuring some of the Everlast’s best technology, the gloves have everything for successful training sessions and long-lasting durability. The gloves, which are made of synthetic leather, have two-layer foam padding for extra protection and shock absorption.
The EverCool mesh ventilation panels provide maximum breathability, the EverShield technology gives extra wrist protection, and the EverFresh antimicrobial treatment help prevent bacteria growth. Another safety highlight is the ThumbLok grip cord feature, which also helps to get extra power.
They are available in 4 color schemes and sizes 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 ounces.
And in between bag sessions, get some extra cardio with a new jump rope, which also helps with in-ring coordination.
Find more Everlast Pro Style Boxing Training Gloves information and reviews here.
-
2. Trideer Pro Grade Boxing GlovesPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of PU leather, which has resistance to hydrolysis, tear, and corrosion
- Multi-density foam has excellent shock absorption and protection
- Breathable mesh helps with ventilation to keep you cool and dry
- Some users felt the inside of the gloves caused some irritation if wraps aren't properly put on
- Probably best for bag use and training only
- If you punch harder, you might want something with more padding
The Pro Grades from Trideer offer good value and performance, making them some of the best heavy bag gloves for beginners.
Made of faux PU leather they are durably built and can withstand lengthy training sessions on the bags. They have a multi-dense foam for maximum shock absorption and the wider wrist area offers more protection. The velcro straps gives a secure, custom fit.
Designed to, well, “fit like a glove,” the fist and thumb are constructed like the natural curve of one’s hand. The gloves also have mesh panels for added breathability to keep you cool and dry.
Available in 4 colors and different weights, the unisex gloves can be used in all sorts of combat sports like Kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai.
Find more Trideer Pro Grade Boxing Gloves information and reviews here.
-
3. Hawk Boxing Leather GlovesPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Machine foam padding offers maximum protection on the bags
- Thumb lock feature is designed for safety on heavy bags
- Extra thick Supremo-Shock foam helps with absorption on impact
- Minimum colors available
- Some users experienced durability issues
- Some users felt the wrist padding could be a litter better
Highlighted by a bargain price and protection, the Hawk Boxing Leather Gloves is a perfect pair for beginners or those who like to pound away on the heavy bag.
Foam padding is all over the glove, including multi-layered foam in the fist as well as the palm and knuckles for excellent protection and shock absorption. Made of double stitched synthetic leather, these Hawk gloves have a thumb lock feature and a large Velcro strap for additional support and protection.
As for breathability, there are pinholes on the palm to promote ventilation, keeping your hands cool and dry all workout long.
The unisex gloves, available in 5 weights (8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 ounces), come with a 1-year warranty.
Find more Hawk Boxing Leather Gloves information and reviews here.
-
4. Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing GlovesPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gel infused foam provides excellent protection all around
- Made to fit the curvature of the hand for a natural feel
- The mesh palm keeps your hands cooler by increasing ventilation
- Some users had durability issues
- Some users thought the sizes ran small
- The leather construction could make the gloves have a bad odor for a while at the beginning
Sanabul is a very popular glove in the fighting world with UFC stars TJ Dillashaw and Michael Bisping (retired) among those who use the product. But they’re just for MMA as they’re considered some of the best heavy bag gloves for beginners when it comes to boxing.
They features gel-infused foam for maximum protection and the exterior is performance leather for long-lasting durability. Constructed to fit the natural curve of your hand, the gloves have a mesh palm which promotes ventilation to keep you cool and dry during your session.
Available in 8 stylish colors and 5 sizes (8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 ounces), the Sanabul Essential’s have a hook and loop closure system which ensures a secure, custom fit so you can concentrate on punching with worrying about the gloves sliding.
Find more Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves information and reviews here.
-
5. Venum Challenger 2.0 Boxing GlovesPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Triple density foam for extra shock absorption and protection
- Reinforced palm with a completely attached thumb
- PU leather construction for maximum durability
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt there wasn't much ventilation
- Some users felt they weren't as durable as other Venum gloves
Highlighted by triple density foam for maximum protection, the Venum Challenger 2.0 Gloves are a great pair for not only beginners, but also more advanced boxers.
Made of durable PU synthetic leather, the gloves feature a breathable interior mesh, a natural curved design with a reinforced palm and fully attached thumb, and a Velcro closure system that features an embossed Venum logo.
Available in over 15 stylish color schemes, the gloves come in weights of 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 ounces.
Check out the Venum Elite Boxing Gloves if you want a more ventilated glove and don’t mind paying a few extra dollars.
Find more Venum Challenger 2.0 Boxing Gloves information and reviews here.
-
6. Everlast Train Advanced Wristwrap Heavy Bag GlovesPrice: $25.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The open finger design promotes better flexibility and ventilation
- The large 18 inch hook and loop Velcro wrist strap lets you get a secure, custom fit
- The EverFresh liner is designed to cut down on odor and bacteria growth
- Sizes run Small/Medium & Large/Extra Large, so some might not find them to be a secure fit
- Only 1 color available
- Some users felt they weren't as effective on the bag as others
Not all heavy bag gloves are designed the same way and this pair from Everlast is proof of that. Losing the “traditional” look of match-used gloves, these don’t have the rounded fist, but still provides the protection and support you need.
The wristwrap measures 18 inches which will ensure a secure, custom fit for maximum protection and support. It feartures durafoam curved padding with a contoured fit to your hand for a great feel on every punch. And the open finger design provides excellent flexibility as well as ventilation. The EverFresh liner works to cut down on bad odors and bacteria growth.
If you want to compare these to a similar model, take a look at the Xinluying Training Gloves.
Find more Everlast Train Advanced Wristwrap Heavy Bag Gloves information and reviews here.
-
7. Elite Sports Boxing GlovesPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Triple-density gel and impact foam offers maximum protection
- The 3D cooling mesh allows for extra ventilation to keep your hands dry
- Made from Maya Hide leather for excellent durability and comfort
- Some users said the stitching began to come undone quickly
- Some users found they were as ventilated as other models
- Probably best for training only
Elite Sports makes some of the more popular and best heavy bag gloves for men, women, and children. That’s right, they have gloves that weigh as low as 4 ounces, a perfect size for the newest boxer in the family.
Available in 10 stylish colors, the gloves feature triple-density gel and padding for the ultimate in feel and protection. Made of durable Maya Hide leather, they also have a Velcro wrist closure which ensures a secure, custom fit to help cut down on injuries.
There is a 3D cooling mesh which promotes ventilation and air flow as well as an antimicrobial lining near the wrist that helps eliminate odor and bacteria growth.
Find more Elite Sports Boxing Gloves information and reviews here.
-
8. Ringside Apex Bag GlovesPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Patented Injected Molded Foam (IMF) Technology provides maximum protection and durability
- The Stay-Dri Lining promotes microbial protection and keeps your hands dry and cool
- The hook and loop closure ensures a no-slip, secure fit
- On the pricey side for this list
- Some users felt they weren't very durable for lots of heavy bag use
- Some users felt the gloves ran small in size
Ringside’s innovative patented technology highlights their Apex Bag Gloves.
The (IMF) Injected Molded Foam Technology is more effective than layered foam and provides maximum protection. The Stay-Dri Lining has a mesh palm and ventilation holes with an antimicrobial finish and it helps keep your hands dry and cool.
The glove itself is made of durable PU leather, which is easy to clean, and has a fully attached thumb for safety. The full hook and loop closure ensures a no-slip, secure fit for excellent wrist support.
Available in 14 stylish colors, the gloves are unisex. Need a larger option? Check out the Ringside Apex Flash Sparring Gloves.
Find more Ringside Apex Bag Gloves information and reviews here.
-
9. RDX Ego Boxing GlovesPrice: $45.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Maya Hide leather construction is hand-stitched for excellent durability
- Quadro-Dome Technology with thick Tri-slab Shell-Shock gel triple padding for maximum protection
- Strategically placed perforations helps with ventilation and breathability
- On the pricey side for this list
- Some users felt the wrist strap is too narrow
- Some users felt the gloves were too bulky
The RBX Ego Boxing Gloves are highlighted by their Maya Hide leather construction, which is hand-stitched for excellent durability.
RDX’s innovative Quadro-Dome Technology has thick Tri-slab Shell-Shock gel-incorporated three-layer padding for maximum protection and shock absorption. There are strategically placed perforations on the palm with sweat-wicking mesh helps with ventilation and breathability to keep your hands cool and dry all workout long.
The Quick-EZ Velcro closure will help you get a secure, non-slip fit while offering wrist support. The unisex gloves are available in 5 different colors and in sizes 8, 10, 12, 14, or 16 ounces.
Find more RDX Ego Boxing Gloves information and reviews here.
-
10. Title Boxing Pro Style Training GlovesPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has multi-layered, shock-absorbing foam for maximum fist protection
- Hook and loop closure has full wrap-around twin-ply leather wrist strap
- Interior nylon hand liner is moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry
- Some users said the stitching began to come undone quickly
- Some users felt these weren't very effective for heavy punchers
- Some users felt the thumb area was a little uncomfortable
The Title Boxing Training Gloves feature a top full-grain leather shell which provides long-lasting durability.
There is multi-layer shock absorbing foam that helps protect your entire fist and the back of your hand. The full wrap twin-ply leather hook and loop closure offers excellent wrist support while helping you get a non-slip, secure fit.
There’s also an interior satin nylon hand liner that’s moisture-wicking, so you’ll stay cool, dry, and comfortable for your entire workout. That’ll help keep the gloves from bacteria growth and foul odors.
Find more Title Boxing Pro Style Training Gloves information and reviews here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.