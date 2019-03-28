10 Best Heavy Bag Gloves for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save

Everlast is synonymous with boxing having been associated with the sport since 1917 when they first made some headgear for Jack Dempsey, a boxing legend. It’s 100 years later, but Everlast is still producing gear and their Pro Style Training Gloves are great for beginners who want to start hitting the bags.

Featuring some of the Everlast’s best technology, the gloves have everything for successful training sessions and long-lasting durability. The gloves, which are made of synthetic leather, have two-layer foam padding for extra protection and shock absorption.

The EverCool mesh ventilation panels provide maximum breathability, the EverShield technology gives extra wrist protection, and the EverFresh antimicrobial treatment help prevent bacteria growth. Another safety highlight is the ThumbLok grip cord feature, which also helps to get extra power.

They are available in 4 color schemes and sizes 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 ounces.

And in between bag sessions, get some extra cardio with a new jump rope, which also helps with in-ring coordination.