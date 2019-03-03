Larry Baer: San Francisco Giants Talking After Altercation With Wife

The San Francisco Giants are conducting internal discussion on how to move forward with Larry Baer after the CEO was videotaped fighting with his wife Pamela, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“Nothing has been decided,” Henry Schulman writes. “As such, the team would not comment on possible actions nor the timing of any potential announcement.”

One suggestion was the Giants “temporarily ceding day-to-day control” for the longtime Giants employee. He was named marketing director in 1980, COO in 1996, team president in 2008 and CEO in 2012.

TMZ Sports originally published the video taken by a male bystander. Pamela Baer can be heard screaming “Oh my god. Oh my god.” He responded, “Stop. Pam, stop.” TMZ reports that multiple witnesses corroborated the footage.

Larry Baer provided a public statement to Chronicle Hall of Justice reporter Evan Sernoffsky.

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member & she had an injured foot,” he told Sernoffsky, “and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

Baer stated that he has apologized to his wife and that police were not contacted. A bystander can be overheard during the video saying, “Stay the F— away from him!” It is not clear who this person is or to whom they are referring.

Pamela told TMZ, “We were having a family fight about someone in my family and that’s it.”

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports relayed a statement made by Major League Baseball, saying that it will conduct an investigation into the altercation:

“Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts. We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”

Schulman presented 4 possible candidates to step in for the embattled Baer.

If the Giants go that route they have several executive vice presidents with long tenures in the organization who could step in temporarily. They include Alfonso Felder (administration), Mario Alioto (business operations), Jack Bair (general counsel) and Staci Slaughter (communications).

Felder’s bio states that he has been with the organization for 22 years. Alioto has the most experience with 36 years, Bair with 25 and Slaughter for under a decade.

This is a developing story. Read more for everything you need to know about Baer and his family.

READ NEXT: Larry Baer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

READ NEXT: Larry Baer’s Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know