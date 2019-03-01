Larry Baer’s Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A video released today by TMZ shows Larry Baer, San Francisco Giants CEO, in a physical altercation with his wife, Pam. As he tries to grab something out of her hand, they struggle and her chair tips over while she’s yelling. Pam Baer told TMZ that they were just having “a family fight about someone” and “that’s it.” Larry Baer told the San Francisco Chronicle that it was a “public argument related to a family member” and “she fell off her chair in the course of the argument.” He said it was a “squabble over a cell phone.” Other members of Baer’s family have not spoken publicly about what happened, as of the time of publication. Here are more details about Baer’s family and children.

1. Larry & Pam Baer Have Four Children & Live in San Francisco

Larry and Pam have four children: Joshua, Jonathan, Zachary, and daughter Alana. Their children range in age from about 18 to mid-20s, according to SFGate. Pam and Larry live in San Francisco.

2. Larry & Pam Missed Each Other on Their First Date & Have Been Married for Nearly 30 Years

In 2008, a story about Larry and Pam by SFGate noted that they had been married for 18 years. Now they’re just a couple years away from spending 30 years together. The actually missed each other on their first date because Larry left just a few minutes before Pam arrived. She didn’t know anything about baseball when they met, preferring tennis.

3. One of Their Sons Severed His Artery When He Was Three & It Was ‘Life-Altering’ for the Family

They nearly averted a tragedy when their son Zach was three, SFGate reported. He lost his footing while running and ran through a glass door, severing his left arm’s brachial artery. He went into shock from blood loss and needed seven hours of surgery to reattach his artery. He recovered fully, but the near-death experience was “life-altering” for them.

Pam told Haute Living that she became a board member of the SFGH Foundation to increase awareness for the hospital that saved her son.

Pam Baer told Haute Living that growing up, her family always helped the needy with clothing and food. She attended Sunday School and learned to have an empathy for those who were less privileged. That’s why, she said, she is on the boards of organizations like the Giants Community Fund and the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation, and Family House. In 2004 she created Hearts in San Francisco, which raised more than $13 million to help others.

4. Larry Baer Grew Up in a Deeply Religious, Jewish Home

Baer told The Jewish News of Northern California that he grew up in a deeply religious, Jewish home. He had his bar mitzvah at the Congregation Emanu-El, where he still attends with his wife. As a teen, he combined his Jewish identity with a love for basketball. He helped found the Moise Weinberg AZA chapter and later revived the Jewish Youth Athletic League. He said that at the age of 15 he toured a Hebrew University in Israel and it left a lasing impression on him.

Baer told The Jewish News that he used some of his bar mitzvah money to buy tickets for Giants home games and they called it “the bar mitzvah box.”

“This has been quite a journey since I was a kid. I don’t think spiritual is the right word but it’s been a heartfelt journey.”

He said that today, when he goes to synagogue he makes baseball talk take a backseat.

5. Larry & His Dad Used To Take Trips to Candlestick Park , Which Started His Love for Baseball

Larry Baer told MLB.com that he and his dad, Monroe Baer Jr., used to take weekend trips to Candlestick Park. His father died at the age of 91 in March 2014. Baer’s mother, Barbara, died in 2011. Larry’s first baseball season without his dad was emotional; he developed his love for baseball because of his dad. “His spirit is with me,” he told MLB. “Dad is smiling.”

His dad was an attorney who grew up following the San Francisco Seals and the Hollywood Stars. Monroe’s father took him to Seal Stadium.

Larry told MLB that his parents watched and listened to every Giants game. “They’d clip out stories in the newspaper,” he said about his interviews. When the Giants won the World Series in 2010 and 2012, his first phone call was to his dad.