Larry Baer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer was involved in a physical altercation with his wife Pamela Friday at a public par in Hayes Valley. The incident was recorded by a bystander and published by TMZ Sports. Larry looked like he was wrestling with Pam over a cell phone. She resisted, leading to Larry pushing her out of her chair onto the ground.

She can be heard yelling, “Oh my god. Oh my god.” He responded, “Stop. Pam, stop.” TMZ reports that multiple witnesses corroborated the footage.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Larry Baer Told a Reporter Shortly Afterwards That Police Were not Contacted

Larry Baer provided a public statement to Chronicle Hall of Justice reporter Evan Sernoffsky.

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member & she had an injured foot,” he told Sernoffsky, “and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

Baer stated that he has apologized to his wife and that police were not contacted. A bystander can be overheard during the video saying, “Stay the F— away from him!” It is not clear who this person is or to whom they are referring.

Pamela told TMZ, “We were having a family fight about someone in my family and that’s it.”

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports relayed a statement made by Major League Baseball, saying that it will conduct an investigation into the altercation:

“Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts. We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”

2. Bystanding Witnesses Got Involved, According to Interviews With the Chronicle

The video was provided by a worker in the area who said he witnessed the incident but spoke on the condition of anonymity. The man described his version of the events to the Chronicle.

“They sat down and started having an argument,” he said. “I’m suspicious. I know this guy from somewhere and another guy said: ‘That’s Larry Baer!’

“He knocks her down off her chair and gets on top of her and puts his hands on her,” he continued. “She was screaming for help. She seemed pretty terrified.”

The argument reportedly lasted 20 minutes, and this anonymous bystander stated that he intervened with some other men to break up the altercation. The events took place at the corner of Octavia and Hayes streets, placing them in the vicinity of Patricia’s Green, an urban recreational park.

This video of Patricia’s Green shows that the color of the bricks on the ground matches that in the TMZ video.

New sculpture on Patricia’s Green, Hayes Valley https://t.co/UKbsF93cVz — Adam (@Khanoisseur) April 22, 2018

The worker who took the video would likely be an employee of one of the several eateries surrounding the park.

3. This is Another Offseason Controversy for the Giants, as Principal Owner Charles B. Johnson Took Flak for Political Contributions



Larry and Pamela Baer’s public fight is yet another controversial moment for the Giants upper management this offseason. Principal owner Charles B. Johnson received criticism in late October and November for his political contributions to Mississippi GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, as well as a potentially racist radio advertisement in Arkansas.

The ads depict two African-American women talking about the sexual misconduct allegations against then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, continuing to claim that African-American men would be in danger for future allegations.

“White Democrats will be lynching black folk again,” one of the women says.

After news of Johnson’s donation to Hyde-Smith’s campaign made headlines, civil rights attorney John Burris and San Francisco NAACP chapter president Dr. Amos Brown announced a “total boycott” of the Giants. Brown said the boycott would persist until the Giants owner requested a refund for his donation be returned.

Johnson did so through a public statement made through his lawyer Joe Crotchett.

“I would like to provide important context related to my political donation to Cindy Hyde-Smith,” Johnson said in the statement. “I was not aware of the controversy surrounding Hyde-Smith when I made the donation. I strongly condemn any form of racism and I have asked for my contribution to be returned. My political donations are my own personal donations, which have no affiliation with the Giants or any company.”

Burris called the reversal a “positive moment.”

4. Larry Baer is a Long-time Employee of the San Francisco Giants Franchise

Baer earned his place in the Giants organization over nearly 4 decades of work. According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, Baer started as marketing director in 1980 before departing to attend Harvard Business School and work for Westinghouse Broadcasting.

The Cal Berkeley graduate returned in 1992 as part of a committee to keep the Giants from potentially moving to Tampa (Fla.). That venture eventually led to the formation of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, who are now just the Rays.

Gurnick also writes that Baer, “helped negotiate the blockbuster free-agent signing of Barry Bonds, then did much of the heavy lifting to pull off a privately financed stadium project that became a San Francisco landmark, AT&T Park.”

For his efforts, Baer was named Giants chief operating officer in May 1996, team president in October 2008 and CEO on January 1, 2012.

Larry and Pamela Baer are Prominent Members of the San Francisco Charitable and Jewish Communities

The couple has been together since 1998, according to Heavy’s Caroline Burke. They also have 4 children, including their son Zach who suffered significant blood loss when he crashed through a glass door in 2001.

Pamela is the Founder of FGS & Co., a social enterprise that “that connects brands, consumers and non-profits in a progressive way.” Her LinkedIn profiles continues to say that the company focuses on “promoting charitable giving through a multi-channel retail platform.”

He and his wife are also members of Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. According to a profile in 1995 with The Jewish News of Northern California, Larry started an organization through the Giants that fights the AIDS epidemic at the time.

“The AIDS connection comes in because Baer,” the JNNC writes, “who will be honored Sunday, Nov. 12 by the American Friends of the Hebrew University’s Scopus Society, was instrumental last year in establishing the first benefit by a pro sports team to fight the disease.”