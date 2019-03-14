Odell Beckham Reacts on Twitter to Browns Fan Going Wild Over Trade

The New York Giants’ decision to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took the NFL by storm. But even beyond that, it also sent Cleveland Browns fans into a frenzy with the thoughts of Baker Mayfield throwing to Beckham and Jarvis Landry. After the trade was revealed, a number of fans offered strong reactions, but one stood out and defined how the fanbase was surely feeling.

As ESPN revealed, a video of one fan went viral as he had no words, just some screams, over the Browns’ decision to trade for Beckham. After the video came out, Odell responded on Twitter stating that it “touched my heart” and that he’s going to give the Dawg Pound everything he’s got.

This touched my heart! DAWGPOUND ILL GIVE U EVERYTHING I GOT https://t.co/WBMgy2koDW — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 14, 2019

It’s pretty awesome to see, and after so many seasons of struggle for the Browns, the arrow began pointing up in 2018. Now, with a young backfield duo of Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb, along pass-catchers from last season in Landry and David Njoku and the additions of Beckham and Kareem Hunt, this offense looks superb.

Terms of Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

The deal was brought to light by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and the site detailed the terms of the trade. Cleveland and New York opted to combine the two deals, pairing it with the trade last week of Olivier Vernon for Kevin Zeitler. So in the end, it looks as follows:

Giants receive: 2019 first-round pick (No. 17), third-round pick (No. 95), Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler

Browns receive: Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon

It’s a big haul for Beckham, but not all that surprising. The 26-year-old is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and has totaled 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns over 59 career games. He was the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Giants and will be a key piece of what many consider one of the most intriguing and talented offenses in the NFL now.

Offensive Outlook for Browns With Beckham

Although the Browns finished just shy of the .500 mark last season, they could wind up receiving some decent love when it comes to their chances to win the AFC North in 2019. The Baltimore Ravens have also added their fair share of new talent, including the likes of safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram, so they’ll be a team to watch also.

Regardless, the Browns have a backfield group featuring Nick Chubb, Hunt and Duke Johnson, along with options for Mayfield in Beckham, Landry, Njoku and Antonio Callaway, among others. At the very least, there’s no denying that Cleveland will be one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in the NFL next season.

READ NEXT: Cole Beasley Takes Shot at Cowboys on Twitter After Leaving for Bills