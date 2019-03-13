Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Browns Trade: ‘Bittersweet’ Leaving Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. surely loves the idea of teaming up with former LSU Tigers teammate Jarvis Landry, but it doesn’t change his overall feelings about the situation. On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Browns pulled off a surprising move, striking a trade with the New York Giants for Beckham in a blockbuster deal.

The deal shook the NFL landscape and cemented the Browns as one of the most intriguing offenses in the league. But even beyond just sending social media into a frenzy, it apparently also left Beckham stunned. As NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones reported, the star wideout said he didn’t know “what to think” and called leaving the Giants “bittersweet.”

Just talked to Odell Beckham Jr, who said he had a “brief” convo w/Dave Gettleman. “At this point I have no idea what to think. I’m trying to process it right now.” Said leaving #NYG is “bittersweet, but it is what it is. It’s life.” — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 13, 2019

It’s certainly a unique situation, as it’s not often you see a star player traded in the NFL. And considering the fact that Antonio Brown was dealt to the Oakland Raiders just days ago, it’s made this even more eye-opening.

Browns & Giants Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Terms

The terms of the deal were reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who revealed that Cleveland is sending the No. 17 pick, the team’s second pick in the third round and safety Jabrill Peppers. In return, they get back one of the most talented pass-cachers in the league.

Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

A large part of why this trade was so surprising stems from previous comments made by Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. As NFL.com’s Judy Battista reported, Gettleman essentially said at the 2019 NFL Scouting combine that the team was not trading Beckham.

“We didn’t sign Odell to trade him. That’s all I need to say about that.” Battista tweeted.

Apparently, the team felt that this deal was too good to pass up, or simply decided they were ready and willing to move on from Beckham. And from the sound of it, things happened quickly.

Odell Beckham Receives Call From Jarvis Landry

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Beckham told her that they spoke about the Browns trade rumors and that Landry called him shortly after. The Cleveland wideout told Beckham that their front office wanted him “bad” and things proceeded to go from there.

Just got off the phone w/ OBJ. Odell Beckham told me after he & I discussed what I heard about #Browns trade talk that Jarvis Landry called him & said t/ GM & the HC want you bad. Next thing you know, OBJ said Dave Gettleman called him and said "I am trading you to the #Browns." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2019

From the above report, it also points to Gettleman not saying much to the star wide receiver after the trade was finalized. The entire situation is somewhat head-scratching, and over the past few weeks, it seemed the trade talks involving Beckham had cooled off. Either that wasn’t actually the case or the Browns just put on the full-court press in their effort to acquire him.

Regardless, this seems to be set and should process on Wednesday, but Beckham is bound for Cleveland.

READ NEXT: Raiders to Offer Le’Veon Bell Same Contract Antonio Brown Received?