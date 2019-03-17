Ollie Schniederjans Eyed Players Championship to ‘Turn Things Around’

There were some impressive rounds through the opening three days at the 2019 Players Championship. But the effort put forth by Ollie Schniederjans in round three of the action was arguably one of the most impressive of the bunch. After a tough stretch in which Schniederjans missed three of four cuts heading into the event, he made some noise early at the tournament which is labeled as the “fifth major.”

Schniederjans posted a solid three-under-par through two rounds, but his 65 on the par-72 course Saturday grabbed major attention. It thrust him to 10-under and placed him into a tie near the top of the leaderboard. Entering the final day of action, Schniederjans was five strokes back of Jon Rahm, who was red-hot as well. Rahm was the only player to top Ollie’s 65 in the third round, posting a 64 to start off the weekend.

And it seems Schniederjans may have actually called his big turnaround on Instagram prior to the event.

Ollie Schniederjans Posts Players Was Time to ‘Turn Things Around’

Schniederjans was apparently locked in entering the high-profile tournament. Just ahead of the event getting underway, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to post a video and state that there was “not a better week to turn things around” than Players Championship.

Thus far, he’s stayed true to his word by playing excellent golf and showing the upside we’ve seen at various points from him throughout the early stages of his career. Ollie has some work to do in order to jump up the leaderboard on Sunday, but he’s still in an interesting position.

Ollie Schniederjans 2018-19 PGA Tour Season

Schniederjans has looked good at times, but he’s also struggled to find results more often than not this season. Through 13 events heading into the Players Championship, he had made six cuts while missing seven. This included back-to-back events at The Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational in which he shot four-over in each to miss the cut.

His best result this season came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open when he finished in a T33 after a strong first three days. He struggled in the final round of that event, though, shooting a 73 and missing an opportunity to land a much better result.

Regardless, a top-10 finish at the Players Championship could be a turning point for Schniederjans and would mark his ninth career top-10. He also has a second place result and two thirds on his resume, so a jump up the leaderboard would bolster his pro resume quite a bit.

