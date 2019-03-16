Tommy Fleetwood Loved Jimmy Fallon’s Players Championship Prank

Tommy Fleetwood is off and running through the opening rounds of the 2019 Players Championship after firing off a first-round 65 and second-round 67. The 28-year-old is in search of his first victory at a major championship, but a win at what many call the “fifth major” would be a nice starting point.

Prior to the Players Championship getting underway, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon called on a few golfers to help pull a prank. In a hilarious clip from the show, Fallon had the likes of Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and a number of others slip funny random words into their interview.

The segment is called “Drop It In” and in impressive fashion, the golfers had little issue getting their phrases into the answers of questions.

Fleetwood’s phrase to use was “even a catfish is right twice a day,” and he rolled directly with that answer to a question tossed his way. As seen above, he was asked if there were any secrets after he had some great shots on the course, and he answered fairly quickly that “even a catfish is right twice a day.”

A few other great responses included Rory McIlroy talking about “all you can eat breadsticks” and Francisco Molinari having to use the phrase “pizza pizza.” One of the best had to be the phrase for Tiger Woods, who was asked about the iconic hole No. 17 and his response was one for the ages.

“Yeah, 17 was pretty cool because Tony Danza was in the Stands-a. And so that was pretty neat for me, I haven’t seen him in a long time.” Woods said.

Tommy Fleetwood Reacts to Players Championship Prank

After the clip had aired and the golfers got to witness their incredibly awkward phrases used in interviews, Fleetwood took to social media to show some love to Fallon and the show. He seems to have enjoyed doing it and the outcome, so maybe we can expect to see him helping Fallon pull another prank in the near future.

Kudos to Fleetwood, and all the golfers for that matter, because keeping it together while slipping in comments like the ones above can’t be a simple task. Especially finding a way to navigate them into questions they have nothing to do with.

Tommy Fleetwood’s Impressive Last Two Years

Although Fleetwood has yet to win a major, he’s come close with a second-place finish at the 2018 U.S. Open. He had an extremely successful 2018 campaign in which he posted six finishes inside the top-10 while winning just north of $3.935 million on the year. His FedExCup rank came in at No. 19 when the season wrapped up.

Fleetwood’s strong play has continued into this year, as he’s fresh off a T3 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational just one week prior to the Players Championship. He’s slightly lower on the FedExCup rank at No. 59, but is in great position entering the weekend of this event and has a chance for a big result when all is said and done.

